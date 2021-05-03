Cambridge Board approves Farmers Market, loans and landscaping

Claudia Loucks

At their regular meeting in April, the board approved allowing the Cambridge Farmer’s Market to be set up in College Square Park from 7 a.m. to noon on Thursdays and from 12 to 3 p.m. on Sundays from May through October.

For more information about the market or about becoming a vendor at the market, contact Gaylene Gilbert at ggilbertwv1@gmail.com or at 309-714-3856.

The board also recognized Cambridge High School student intern Lauren Anderson who has been working in the village office for the 2020-2021 school year. She will receive a $600 scholarship and plans to continue her education at Monmouth College.

In other business, the board approved the summer park program for youth to be held in College Square Park from June 8 through June 17. Details and registration information is available on the village website cambridgeil.org.

The board approved a redevelopment agreement with DSR Properties, Inc., owners of the Hammond-Henry Hospital Medical Clinic building in Cambridge, in the form of an $11,000 forgivable loan. DSR is updating the facility to make rule compliant and the Village will provide the $11,000 forgivable loan to assist with the project which is estimated to cost $45,000.

Board members also approved a resolution to use $70,000 of Motor Fuel Tax funds for oil and chipping and blacktop designated village roads.

In addition, board members approved plans from Steve’s Nursery, Geneseo, for the Rosedale Cemetery landscaping project which is being funded by the Suzanne Vinckle Trust. Cost of the project is estimated at $19,341.

In other business, the board:

-Approved allowing sections of Upper Street to be blocked and to allow listed hours of operation of the beer tent during Fair Week which is June 22-27.

-Approved a $100 donation request from sponsors of the Vintage Farm Equipment Show.