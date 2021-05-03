Geneseo High names Illinois State Scholars

Geneseo seniors who have been named Illinois State Scholars have been announced by the Illinois Student Assistance commission.

Illinois State Scholars are determined by the Illinois Student assistance commission and students are recognized for their outstanding academic achievement. They rank in the top 10 percent of the state’s high school graduating seniors.

The Illinois State Scholars at GHS are Chloe Adams, Abigail Barickman, Madeline Barickman, Sylvia Baumgardner, Nathan Beneke, Alison Bowers, Esther Brown, Brandon Cathcart, Emma Claeys, Ella Dethleft, Emma Dunker, Melani Hodge, Natalie Jacocks, Olivia Johnson, Avery Magerkurth, Elizabeth Manthe, Grace Miller, Lillian Monson, Bruce Moore, Olivia Mosbarger, Madeline Newkirk, William Plumley, Anna Poel, Hannah Rakestraw, Thomas Robinson, Abigail Sancken, Megan Soria, Ian Swan, Brendan Watenberg, Evelyn Wilson and Elizabeth Yost.