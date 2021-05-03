Hammond-Henry Foundation offers DeSmith scholarship

Claudia Loucks

The Hammond-Henry Hospital Foundation has a new scholarship this year, available to students seeking training in a health career field at an accredited school.

Thee scholarships in the amount of $5,000 each will be awarded each year to selected applicants, according to Darcy Hepner, Foundation Manager, who said, “Thanks to the generous charitable estate gift from the late Glenn and Betty DeSmith.”

Hepner said both Glenn and Betty DeSmith were volunteers at Hammond-Henry, Mrs. DeSmith in the surgery waiting room and Mr. DeSmith was a shuttle driver and courier.

“The couple also helped with the garden areas at the hospital and attended hospital fundraising events,” she said.

Scholarships are awarded for an academic year based on the student’s achievement and financial need. The award will be sent to the school designed by the recipient to be applied toward tuition, fees, board and room or books. Applications are available online at www.hammondhenry.com/desmithscholarship or by contacting the Foundation office at 3090-944-9106. All material must be submitted by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, June 1.

SCHOLARSHIP GUIDELINES:

-Consideration is limited to students who are enrolled in a health care professional sequence for the upcoming academic year. Pre-nursing, pre-medical, pre-pharmacy, applicants are not eligible until they are accepted into nursing clinics, medical school, etc. Pre-requisites for a major must have been completed before applying.

-Applicants must be a graduate of Geneseo, Annawan, Atkinson, or Cambridge school district or reside in one of those communities.

-Colleges or universities attended must be accredited or recognized by the appropriate agencies.

-Students having less than one academic year remaining until graduation are not eligible for consideration.

-Students may reapply for these scholarships.