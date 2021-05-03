Looking Back Cambridge

compiled by Lisa Samuelson

15 Years Ago

May 25, 2006

Cambridge Main Street will host its first concert in the park Sunday, June 4, beginning at 5 p.m. A meal consisting of pulled pork potato salad, baked beans, dessert and beverage will be available to purchase. Danny Blakey will perform from 6 to 9 p.m. The theme for this concert is “Experience A Luau in the Park.”

Graduates who attend St. John Vianney Catholic Church were recognized during mass, Sunday, May 21. Present for the service are Travis Briggs, Meredith Carr, Trevor Fransene and Father Pallardy, Justin Kluever, Shane Lindburg, and Chad Borkgren, Kristin Littrell and Ryan VanMelkebeke.

Six senior at Cambridge High School comprise the top ten percent of the class of 2006. They are Meredith Carr, Petra Vidakovich, keith Stewart, Chad Borkgren, Caleb DeMoss and Jarrod Casteel. They were honored during commencement exercises.

Sidney Powell sold 50 cheese and sausage products to lead the sales for the Cambridge Youth Baseball Program at Cambridge. Andrew Ruhnow finished second, selling 47 and Brian and Dalton Anderson placed third, selling 35. Proceeds from the sale will benefit the baseball program.

25 Years Ago

May 23, 1996

Valley View Clubhouse Memorial Day Breakfast will be held Monday, May 27 from 7-9 a.m. Members should bring their own table service to the Valley View Committee sponsored event. Pancakes, sausage, fruit and juice will be served.

The Village of Cambridge will hold its annual clean-up day Saturday, June 8. No tires, oil yard waste or wet paint will be picked up. Metals and white goods such s stoves and refrigerators should be kept separate.

Navy Petty Officer First Class Steven P. Hart formerly of Cambridge recently received a Gold Wreath Award for recruiting excellence. Officer Hart was cited for his efforts at Navy Recruiting District Omaha, Nebraska, where he is stationed. The Gold Wreath Award is presented in recognition of outstanding performance of duties, professionalism and initiative.

Thomas w. Montgomery, attorney and CPA of Cambridge, attended a seminar sponsored by the Illinois institute for Continuing Legal Education on Estate Planning on Thursday and Friday, May 16 and 17 at Champaign.

50 Years Ago

May 27, 1971

Students in the top 10 percent of the 1971 Cambridge High School graduating senior class have been announced by Wayne Buhlig, principal. The honor students are Roger Scott, Sally Crosiar, Greg B. Johnson and Lynne Nimrick.

Roger Hultgren of Cambridge received the Silver Beaver Award during the IlIowa Boy Scout Council annual meeting Wednesday night, May 19 at Black Hawk College Moline.

Fourteen young persons will be received into full membership of the Cambridge Lutheran Church during confirmation service Sunday, May 30. They are Mark Albert, Alan Anderson, Leland Freburg, Betty Gordon, Lorie Hanson, Daniel Hepner, Brad Newman, Denise Johnson, Mitchell Leander, Kelly Nelson, David Olson, Rodney Olson, Steven Palmer and Thomas Wexell.

Roselyn Stach, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Stanley Stach, rural Cambridge, graduated Thursday May 20, from the University of Illinois College of Dentistry.

100 Years Ago

May 19, 1921

Miss Mabel Hultgren spent Saturday in Rock Island.

The Ladies of the Baptist church will serve dinner in the parlors of the church on Friday, May 30.

Bishop Hill vs Cambridge at the fairgrounds Sunday afternoon at three o’clock.

The store here will close Friday afternoon from 1 to 5 on account of Track meet.