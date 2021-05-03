Looking Back Galva

compiled by Lisa Samuelson

15 Years Ago

My 24, 2006

Gerald “Yogi” Wetterew was honored May 17 with an employee luncheon at the Galva city maintenance building in observation of his retirement from the City of Galva, for whom he worked the past 24 years.

Amy Corkill, president of Beta Sigma Phi Lambda Nu chapter, presents Jackie Clucas, coach of the Galva High School softball program, a donation for $200 to be used for the GHS baseball and softball programs.

Three new members joined the National Art Honor Society at Galva High School during an induction ceremony held May 15 at the Galva Arts Council Building. They are shown with last year’s inductees. They are Miriam VanWassenhove, Beth Wright, Jenny Hall, Katie Anderson and Allison Maxwell, all inducted last year- and this year’s inductees, Brittany Rose, Nora Carelson and Anna Olson.

The following is list of the top 10 students in the Galva High School Class of 2006. They are Jenny Hall, Mitchel Lindberg, Kali Rabas, Elizabeth Wright, Deanna Wendel, Miriam VanWassenhove, Anna Olson, Margaret Spiegel, Mackenzie Lee, Jacob Watters.

25 Years Ago

May 22, 1996

The top 10 seniors at Galva High School this year are Kreg Ruhl, Eric Bates, Arik Engelsen, Ryan Holmes, Brett Wexell, Valerie Lindbloo, Jenny Pittars, Erica Wilson Carlee Hawkins and Amber Wyant.

Alwood School District’s Junior Senior High School will have a new principal, effective August 1. Harold Sanders, originally from the Quad Cities, and currently principal at Winchester High School, Winchester, will be employed pending release from his current contract, according to Superintendent Cliff Cobert. Sanders has six years teaching experience at Joliet High School, and is in his second year as an administrator.

The 1996 Galva High School co-valedictorians are Erica Wilson and Jenny Pittard. They will both speak at this Sunday’s graduation at Galva High School.

The graduating class officer include Michelle Gale, Carlee Hawkins, Audry Skaloud and Erica Wilson.

50 Years Ago

May 21, 1971

New head basketball coach at Galva High School, William Spencer, was in town on Tuesday and stopped to talk with several players that will be on the 1971-72 team.

Milton Anderson, owner of Galva Auto Sales, was inducted as a new member of the Galva Rotary Club on Monday.

Mr. and Mrs. Arthur Rosander of Galva and Mr. and Mrs. Cllarence Anderson of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, went to Waco, Texas to visit their grandson, his wife and their great grandson. Mr. and Mrs. Dean Anderson. They returned home by way of Arkansas and St. Louis, Mo.

Attending workshops at Faith Lutheran Church in Moline recently were Mrs. John Larson, Mrs. Gene Larson, Mr. and Mrs. Ray Davison, Wayne Bjorling and Pastor Harold Carlson.

100 Years Ago

May 19, 1921

Mr. and Mrs. Guy Swan were business callers in Rock Island, IL.

Miss Dorothy Short, of Galesburg is visiting today at the home of Mrs. W. E. Hayes.

Miss Nell Strandberg of Galesburg, spent Sunday with home folks.

A. R. Keeler and J. T. Kelly were business callers in Peoria.