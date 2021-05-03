Mothers Day messages from Seniors at Geneseo High

Claudia Loucks

On Sunday, we will celebrate “Mother’s Day,” an opportunity for “children” of all ages to express love, respect and gratitude to mothers for all the things they do and have done for us.

For those whose mothers are no longer alive, it is a time to think back and remember that special person and friend.

In the United States, Anna M. Jarvis is credited with bringing in the celebration of Mother’s Day. Anna Jarvis intended to start a Mother’s Day as an honoring of mothers. The idea itself was so great that it did not take long to be spread all over. Leaving aside the first observance, the official recognition that followed for the observance came in galore. The governor of West Virginia issued the first Mothers’ Day proclamation in 1910.

Oklahoma celebrated it in that same year. It started the same way as far west as the state of Washington. By 1911, there was not a state in the Union that did not have its own observance for Mothers’ Day. Soon it crossed the national boundary, as people in Mexico, Canada, South America, China, Japan and Africa all joined the spree to celebrate a day for mother love.

These senior students in Ali Stern’s classes at Geneseo High School were asked to write a tribute to their mothers. The messages are as they were not submitted, not in alphabetical order:

-Justin Ford – “Hi Mom, I just want to take the time to say thank you for everything you do for me. You do more than you can ever imagine. From helping me with all my problems to the simplest goodbye and be safe. Every time you take the time to talk to me about things my day brightens up, even if it has been a super hard day. I always say my present to you is my birth because it so close to Mother’s Day, but the real present is the love you have for me and give to me every day. So, to wrap this all up, thank you for being the best mom in the world, in my opinion, and thank you for being you because even if you don’t think so, you are the best you, you can be.”

-Piper Howard – “Dear Mom, Just like your phone contacts say, I’m definitely your favorite. Regardless, you’ve taught me what it means to be outspoken and confident. Arguably more important, you’ve instilled in me a really cool taste in music. You’re probably going to cry when you read this, and I will, as always, laugh at your for it. All my love and gratitude forever, Piper J.”

-Mitch Wirth – “Thank you for being the best Mom I could ask for! You are always going the extra mile to make sure my life goes better. I especially appreciate you amazing breakfast, lunch, and dinners you make during the week. Happy Mother’s Day! Love Mitch.”

-Emma Dunker – “Dear Mom, Happy Mother’s Day! Thank you for everything you do. You have always been there for me in the good times and the bad times. I could never have made it this far without your love and support every day. I hope you know just how much you mean to me and how much you have changed my life. I hope your day is as wonderful as you are! Love you Mom!”

-Carson Oney – “Dear Mom, I love and care for you. My Mother has always been there for me if I needed anything. She works very hard to make sure that I’m fed and happy. I’m grateful to have such an amazing mother who can do anything. I cannot imagine living my life without having her in it. She cooks the most delicious food. She makes sure the house is clean and won’t let it get messy. I have many memories with her and all of them are amazing. I wouldn’t be the person I am today without her. I’m grateful to have such a hard working and amazing mother.”

-Xanthia Colter – “Dear Mom, this is your favorite child speaking. As you know I have so many amazing female role models in my life, but you are the one who has impacted me the most. Throughout the tough times and tears you are always there to support me. I love you more than words can express. Thank you for always being my best friend. Again, I love you, even though I don’t say it enough. Love, your favorite child, Xan >3.”

-Breanna Holman – “Dear Mom, I want to let you know that I could not ever ask for a better mom. You are always there for me no matter what. You come to all my events whether it’s dance or band, in rain or shine. You always tell me how proud you are of me. I always look for you out in the crowd and smile my biggest smile when I see you. You make me do my best always and help me when I need it. I love you so much, Mom, and I am so very grateful for everything you do for me. Happy Mother’s day to the best Mom out there.”

-P.J. Moser – “Dear Mom, Thank you for being the best Mom in the world. Thank you for always cooking great meals. For always taking me to games and practices whenever I had them. Thank you for everything. From, P.J.

-LaKota Frank – “Dear Mom, Mom, I thank you for all that you do for me. I am happy that I have you to look up to in everything I do in my life. I can’t express enough on how much you mean to me and all you do for me every day of my life.”

-Ashton Woulf – “Dear Mom, Thank you for always supporting me and encouraging me to do my very best each day. You have always taught me to work hard even when things can be difficult. I am so lucky to have a wonderful Mother like you. Happy Mother’s Day! Love, Ashton.”

-Sofia Calderon – “Dear Mom, You are such an icon. You are there for me every day and support everything I do. I don’t think I’d be as confident as I am without your love and compassion every day. Thank you for being my mother and my father, and being there for us in every tough time. I love you and appreciate everything you do for our family.”

-Thomas Robinson – “Dear Mom, Happy Mother’s Day! I can’t thank you enough for everything you’ve done over the past 18 years. We’re truly blessed to have you. I hope your Mother’s Day will be a special one. Love, Thomas.”

-Kyle Traphagan – “Dear Mom, Happy Mother’s Day! I love you so much and you mean more to me than you know. I may not be the best at showing it sometimes, but I really do appreciate everything you do for me and always will. You’re the best Mom I could have ever asked for and I’m thankful for everything you’ve done for me. Love, Kyle.”

-Ally Nelson – “Dear Mom, Thank you for everything you’ve done for me. I appreciate it all. You have done a lot for me over the years and I love you. You are an amazing mom and have a very big heart. Happy Mother’s Day!”

-Morgan Simms – “Hey Suzy, Happy Mother’s Day! By this time Dad, Maddie and I have stressed for days about getting you the perfect gift even though you always say you don’t want anything. You deserve all the gifts, but not even that would be enough to say thank you for everything you do. I am so proud to have you as my Mom and ‘bestie’. Love you, with all my heart and then some.”

-Maelyn Gentry – “Dear Momma, I have said this before and I will continue to say it always: I’m not sure what I would do if you weren’t here. I grew up without a sister, just a brother, so the close relationship we share means more to me than you’ll ever know. We argue often, but out of love. We never stay mad at each other knowing how much we need each other. I have also come to realize in my older years that mothers do, in fact, know best. Happy Mother’s Day to the kind soul, sassy-spirited unconditional lover that I get to call my Momma. ILYMTM, Your daughter Maelyn.”