US Cellular donates $1000 to Orion After Prom

ORION, Illinois (May 3, 2021) – Orion After Prom received a $1,000 sponsorship from UScellular’s Community Connections program to help purchase food, prizes, entertainment and games for its recent annual celebration that honored seniors and juniors. The Community Connections program provides sponsorship support to STEM programs, sports teams, marching bands, dance teams, arts and a variety of other groups.

Orion After Prom signed up on UScellular’s website. Within 14 days, Orion After Prom rallied their friends, families and social followers to complete digital activities, such as watching a video or following UScellular on its social channels that earned them the money.

“Groups like Orion After Prom provide meaningful experiences for youth in our community, and we’re proud to be able to provide funds to support their activities,” said Matt Kasper, UScellular’s director of sales for east Iowa. “The Community Connections program offers an easy, virtual platform for community youth organizations to raise money throughout the year and helps kids achieve their goals.”

Since launching the program in 2015, UScellular has awarded more than $1.4 million to 3,100 groups nationwide to support their needs from equipment purchases to field trips. For more information and to view the official rules, please go to uscellular.com/communityconnections.