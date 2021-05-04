Cambridge end of school year events

Mindy Carls

Cambridge High School has set graduation for 1 p.m. Sunday, May 16, at Goff-Stahl Field.

Graduation practice will be Friday, May 7. When it ends, seniors will don caps and gowns and pass between lines of underclassmen on the way to Cambridge Elementary School where they will greet children waiting outside for them.

Before then, several events are planned:

• Baccalaureate on Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 9. The service will be at 5 p.m. at Cambridge United Methodist Church.

• Promenade on Saturday, May 8, at 5 p.m. at the new band shell in College Square Park. Beginning at 5:15 p.m., individual juniors and seniors will be introduced with their guests and will pose for friends and family wishing to take pictures.

• Prom on May 8 in the Cambridge High School gymnasium. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Dinner will be served at 7 p.m. Entertainment and prizes will be from 8 to 10 p.m. The theme is “Our Moment in Time.”

Prom is a formal event, and students and their guests will be expected to dress accordingly. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, dancing will not be allowed. Students who leave the event will not be allowed back in. No professional photographer will be present.

• Graduation will be moved to the high school gym in case of inclement weather. If that happens, seniors will be allowed eight guests apiece. Weather decisions will be made by 9 a.m. the day of graduation. If only light rain is expected, seniors can carry umbrellas.

COVID-19 guidelines will be followed.

Families will be allowed to use two viewing areas at the football field. One will be the top ring around the bowl. The school is asking families to stay near their vehicles, which must be parked straight in and not sideways. All vehicles must enter through the high school parking lot.

The other area will be marked on the football field, with enough room for four guests of each graduation. Seating will be randomly assigned to allow for social distancing. Anyone using the on-field seating must park on the practice field near the crow’s nest.

Access to restrooms will be limited.

A professional photographer will take individual and group photos before the event and made available for purchase afterwards. Another photographer will take pictures of students receiving their diplomas and will post the photos on the district’s Facebook page for parents to download for free.

Parents and family members will not be allowed to go to the stage to take photos. They must remain with their cars.

Graduation will be streamed live on the district’s YouTube channel for those who cannot attend the ceremony. The video will be saved for later viewing.