Levitt AMP breaks in Galva stage, announces lineup

Carol Townsend

he following was announced Saturday night as the Levitt series to be held on Sunday nights this summer:



Concert Date Artist/Band Headliner Genre(s)

5/30/21 Good Morning Bedlam 7PM Folk rock

5/30/2021 Surf Zombies 6PM Surf rock

6/6/2021 Avey Grouws Band 7PM Blues

6/6/2021 Stone & Snow 6PM Americana, folk

6/13/2021 Shamarr Allen 7PM Jazz, Funk, Hip-Rock

6/13/2021 The Deep Hollow 6PM Americana

6/20/2021 Rags and Riches 7PM Indie rock, Christian

6/27/2021 Ley Line 6 PM Folk, Honduran Punta

06/27/2021 Radio Free Honduras 7PM Flamenco, Jazz Fusion,

6/27/2021 The Arcadian Wild 6PM Bluegrass

7/11/2021 To be determined 7PM

7/11/2021 Bonne Finken 6PM pop, rock

7/18/2021 Lewis Knudsen 6PM Indie rock, pop, soul,

7/18/2021 Mississippi Heat 7PM Blues

7/25/2021 Heather Newman 6PM Blues

7/25/2021 Elizabeth Moen 7PM Folk rock and pop

8/1/2021 Trevor Sensor 6PM Rock

8/1/2021 India Ramey 7PM Americana noire,

8/8/2021 Craig Gerdes 6PM Outlaw Country

8/8/2021 Wayne Hancock 7PM Honky tonk

There is no rain plan so if there is inclement weather, it will have to either be cancelled or postponed until the storm breaks. The new a stage has a hard roof now so this is a little less of an issue than it was in the past according to organizer John Taylor.

There will be food vendors as in the past.

As of right now , there can be audiences up to 25% capacity of the park, which, if everyone socially distances should work.

John Taylor said Monday, “ We are asking guests to wear a mask if there are times they are unable to social distance. If COVID-19 restrictions were to tighten again we would do those shows online only.”

It was announced Saturday night that Galva has also been awarded the Levitt series for 2022 also.

It was also announced Saturday night that a dedication of the new stage will be held when Jane Doss can be present.

Doss donated $100,000 in memory of her parents Kyle and Joan Doss to build the stage.