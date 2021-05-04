News Briefs

Geneseo Republic

Henry-Hammond vaccine clinic

A Covid-19 Vaccine Clinic will be held every Wednesday, beginning May 5, from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Geneseo Clinic in Hammond-Henry Hospital. Moderna Covid-19 vaccine shots are available to Illinois residents over the age of 18. To register, call 309-944-1275.

Sheriff Loncka to retire at end of term

In a recent press release, Henry County Sheriff Kerry Loncka announced plans to retire from office at the end of his term in 2022.

"I will not run for another term as Sheriff. I plan to retire on 11/30/2022 (end of current term), from law enforcement. I have enjoyed my 32 years with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office and in the position of Sheriff since 2017.

With the 2022 campaign season starting up, I felt it was important to announce my retirement at this time. It has been and will continue to be an honor to serve the citizens of Henry County."

Vendors invited for Geneseo Music Fest

The 2021 Geneseo Music Fest Art & Craft Fair will take place Saturday June 19 and Sunday June 20, 2021 in Geneseo, IL. Geneseo Music Fest is Geneseo’s longest running community event, celebrating 53 years in 2021! The Geneseo Music Fest Art & Craft Fair is a popular part of the event, inviting thousands from our region to the explore the festivities at the Geneseo City Park! Shoppers are invited to browse some of the Midwest’s best vendors offering clothing, wood working, art, hand crafted goods, garden décor and so much more! The 2021 Geneseo Music Fest Art & Craft Fair is happening in person while observing public health guidelines.

Area vendors are invited to apply to host a booth at the 2021 Geneseo Music Fest Art and Craft Fair.

To request an application, please call the Geneseo Chamber of Commerce at 309-944-2686 or you may request an application via email at geneseo@geneseo.org. Application information is also available at the Geneseo Chamber of Commerce website: https://www.geneseo.org/music-fest-vendors.

Geneseo Library Program - Gone with the Wind

Program at the Geneseo Public Library District.

May 15, 2021 - Leslie Goddard presents "Gone With the Wind" Time: 2:00 pm

Please register for social distancing. This program was made possible by the Quad-City Arts grant.

First United Methodist Mother's Day Dinner

The First United Methodist Church in Galva will hold a Mother’s Day ham dinner from 4-6 p.m.. Carry-out, and delivery only will be available for the dinners. No dine-in due to COVID but there will be picnic tables in the parking lot if anyone wants to eat there they are welcome.

The menu includes: baked ham, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, apple sauce, rolls with butter, and homemade dessert. There will be no drinks. The cost of the meal is $8 for adults and $ 6 for children up to age 12 years of age.

To place your order early, please call 309 932-2460 by Friday noon, leave a message for how many meals, your name, phone number and your address if you request a delivery. To place your order on Sunday, call 309-932-3255 or 309-883-0535. You may also drive up and order your meal.

The money raised from the meal will be used to make improvements to the church and parsonage.

Galva FFA Greenhouse open Saturday May 8.

The Galva FFA greenhouse (located along the firelane behind the Galva Junior Senior High School) will be open Saturday morning, May 8th from 9 a.m. to noon for their annual sale and open house.

Come check out all of their plants the students have grown.

Please wear a mask and practice social distancing.