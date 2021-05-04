Police News

staff

Galva Police Department

April 26

Officer was dispatched to the 200 block of NW 7th Ave in reference to an attempted scam complaint.

Officer met with a resident in the downtown area in reference to an ongoing civil complaint.

Officer was dispatched to the 600 block of NW 1st Street in reference to delivering a message for the Boone Co Sheriffs Office.

Officer met with an adult at the Galva PD in reference to a niece who brought a scooter home that does not belong to them.

Officer was dispatched to the 200 block of NE 3rd Street for a loose dog complaint. The dog returned home.

April 27

Officer spoke to a resident about living arrangements they have with others.

Officer was dispatched to the 1300 block of SE 2nd Street for a felony theft, burglary report. This case is pending.

Officer assisted a landlord with checking an abandoned rental property for contraband.

Officer was dispatched to a disturbance in the 600 block of NW 1st Ave.

Officer was dispatched to a verbal domestic dispute in the 100 block of NW 4th Ave involving a parent and child.

Officer was dispatched to the 200 block of SE 4th Ave for a loose dog complaint. The owner came out and took control of the dog.

Officer was dispatched to the 500 block of Swank Street for a theft complaint.

Officer , along with Stark Co Medic and the fire department, were dispatched to the 200 block of SW 7th Street for a structure fire. The resident was cooking food and fell asleep.

April 28

Officer was dispatched to the 2900 block of Knox Road 2200 East to assist subjects with loose dogs that were killing livestock. Officer responded and stood by until the Knox Co animal control warden arrived.

Officer was dispatched to assist with a semi truck rollover accident with lane blockage on Route 34 near Black Hawk College. Officer stood by until Henry Co took over.

Officer was dispatched to a disturbance complaint in the 600 block of NW 1st Ave.

April 29

Officer was dispatched to the 300 block of SW 3rd Ave for a barking dog complaint.

Officer was dispatched to the 300 block of Main Street for a parking complaint. The owner was located and moved the vehicle.

Officer was dispatched to the 200 block of SW 2nd Ave for a complaint possibly involving elder abuse. A family member was contacted.

Officer was dispatched to a residence on NW 6th Ave to check the welfare of a subject. They were fine.

April 30

Officer was dispatched to the 500 block of SW 1st Ave for a loose dog complaint. The dog was returned to it's owner.

Officer was dispatched to the 1000 block of SE 2nd Street for an unruly customer that was refusing to leave.

Officer was dispatched back to the 1000 block of SE 2nd Street two more times for an unruly customer. As the result, Michael Thuline, 53, Galva, was arrested for aggravated battery to a police officer, intimidation, assault, criminal trespass to property, and 2 counts of resisting or obstructing a police officer. He was taken to the Henry Co jail.

Officer was notified about a missing wallet in the 00 block of SW 2nd Street.

Officer was dispatched to the 100 block of SW 4th Street for a loose dog complaint. The owner arrived and took control of the dog.

Officer, along with the fire department and Stark Co Medic, were dispatched to the 900 block of SE 2nd Street for "the smell of fire." Nothing was located.

May 1

Officer was dispatched to the 1200 block of NW 3rd Ave for a complaint involving juveniles riding skateboards in the roadway. The officer was not able to locate anyone.

Officer was dispatched to a disabled farm implement in the 600 block of West Division Street. Officer directed traffic while fire department assisted with clean-up.

Officer was dispatched to the 500 block of SE 2nd Street for a 9-1-1 call. It was determined to be an accidental pocket dial.

Officer was dispatched to the 300 block of NE 2nd Street for an out-of-control juvenile / fight complaint.

Officer was dispatched to the area of North Center Ave and James B Young Road for a loose dog in the roadway. Officer was not able to locate.

May 2

Officer was dispatched to the 400 block of NW 9th Street for an activated burglar alarm. It appeared to be a false alarm.

Geneseo Police Department

April 27, 2021 Harassment- S. Oakwood Ave- Officers spoke with the complainant who advised an ex associate has been calling them multiple times a day wanting to get back together. The complainant did not want the subject contacted at this time. The complainant was advised in reference to additional steps they should take.

April 27, 2021 Assist State Police- S. Oakwood Avenue- Officers assisted Illinois State Police with the arrest of three individuals, a 65-year-old male, a 25 year old female, and a 39 year old male, out of California. These subjects were arrested after an amount of suspected controlled substance was located in their vehicle.

April 27, 2021 Failure to Register- East Orange Street- Officers registered a subject who is required to register under the Illinois sex offender registration act. This subject was overdue for registration. The information was sent to the States Attorney for review.

April 28, 2021 Failure to Register- East First Street- Officers registered a subject who is required to register under the Illinois sex offender registration act. This subject had failed to register a new vehicle, nor change their address, as required. The information was sent to the States Attorney for review.

April 28, 2021 Failure to Register- Willow Drive- Officers advised a subject who is required to register under the Illinois sex offender registration act they were residing too close to a City Park as prohibited by law. The subject indicated they would take their chances in court and indicated they would not be moving. The information was sent to the States Attorney for review.

04/28/2021 Suspicious Activity- East First Street- Officers investigated a report of two subjects looking into the window of a building in the area. Officers spoke with the individuals and determined there was no crime being committed.

04/29/2021 Assist Ambulance- Oakwood Place- Officers assisted the ambulance with a medical emergency.

04/30/2021 Check Welfare- City Park- Officers checked the welfare of a juvenile chasing a loose dog in the area of City Park. Officers located the dog and the juvenile returning them to their parent. Illinois DCFS was contacted and advised of this situation.

05/01/2021 Check Welfare- S. Oakwood Avenue- Officers checked the welfare of an individual at the request of the complainant. After speaking with this party, it was determined there were not concerns.

05/02/2021 Custody dispute- Ash Drive- Officers spoke with the complainant about the custody of a child and visitation. Officers provided information and suggestions as to how to proceed. This was a civil matter at this time.

05/02/2021 Lost License Plate- Chicago Street- The complainant reported they lost their license plate while in the area of Chicago Street. The complainant does not know there whereabouts of this license plate at this time.

05/02/2021 Driving while suspended- Interstate 80 east bound- Officers stopped a vehicle after a large amount of damage to the vehicle which was causing the vehicle to be operated unsafe. Officers determined the 24-year-old male driver possessed a driver’s license which was suspended. This vehicle was towed, and the driver charged with driving under suspension.

05/03/2021 Criminal Damage to Property- East First Street- The complainant reported unknown individual(s) had damaged their shed sometime between Wednesday and Sunday.

05/03/2021 Theft under $500- US Hwy 6- The complainant reported unknown subject(s) had taken two tires and rims from a trailer parked on the property.

May 3, 2021 Assist Citizen- S. Oakwood Ave- Officers spoke with the complainant who advised an ex associate has been calling them multiple times a day wanting to get back together. Officer spoke with the other party and advised them to have no further contact with the complainant. The complainant was advised in reference to additional steps they should take.

May 4, 2021 Failure to Register- S. Oakwood Aveue- Officers registered a subject who is required to register under the Illinois sex offender registration act. This subject was overdue for registration. The information was sent to the States Attorney for review.

Henry County Sheriff's Office

-On Saturday, April 24th at 3:23P.M. Henry County Deputies responded to a traffic crash on U.S. Hwy. 6 west of Colona. Injuries were reported. The driver of one of the vehicles, Carman White (age 32) of Muscatine, IA., was issued citations for improper lane usage and operating an uninsured vehicle.

-On Monday, April 26th at 12:02P.M. Henry County Deputies responded to a single vehicle crash on N2850 St. in rural Kewanee. Minor non life-threatening injuries reported. The driver of the vehicle, Daniel Fairbrother (age 20) was issued notice to appear citations for operating a vehicle with no valid drivers license, failure to report crash to police authority, and leaving the scene of a property damage accident.

-On Monday, April 26th at 10:05A.M. Henry County Deputy made a traffic stop on N1000 Ave. east of Andover, IL. The driver of the vehicle, Michael Lindquist (age 36) of Cambridge, IL., was issued notice to appear citations for speeding (53/40), operating an uninsured vehicle, and driving on a revoked drivers license. He was also issued notices to appear in court for the charges of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

-On Monday, April 26th at 3:22P.M. Henry County Deputy made a traffic stop on Il. Hwy. 78 north of Kewanee. The driver, Rebekkah Hess (age 31) of Kewanee, IL., was issued a notice to appear citation for a misdemeanor speeding violation (89mph in a 55mph zone).

-On Thursday, April 29th at 11:01A.M. Henry County Courthouse Deputies arrested Casandra Crane (age 36) of Kewanee, IL. on a Henry County arrest warrant for failing to appear in court for the original charges of assault.

-On Friday, April 30th at 2:41P.M. Henry County Deputies at the Courthouse in Cambridge and arrested Melody Kent (age 26) of Kewanee on a Stark County arrest warrant for the charge of unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

-On Friday, April 30th at 5:37P.M. Henry County Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence on U.S. Hwy. 6 east of Colona. After initial investigation Deputies arrested Dorjanna Barnes (age 33) for the charge of domestic battery. She was taken to the Henry County Jail.

-On Sunday, May 2nd at 1:36A.M. Henry County Deputy made a traffic stop on S. Oakwood Ave. in Geneseo, IL. The driver of the vehicle, Andre Walker (age 47) of Chicago, IL., was issued notice to appear citations for unlawful display of registration, operating a vehicle with no valid registration, and operating an uninsured vehicle.

-On Sunday, May 2nd at 8:56P.M. Henry County Deputy made a traffic stop on Il. Hwy. 78 north of Kewanee, IL. The driver of the vehicle, Dyanunnhtre Thomas (age 27) of Carbon Cliff, IL., was issued 2 citations for failing to secure children under 8 years of age in a safety restraint.