Tintype photographer to visit Bishop Hill

BISHOP HILL, Illinois—Traveling tintype artist Eric (Dave) Wilson, owner of Victorian Photography Studio in Gettysburg PA, will be demonstrating the Wetplate Collodion photo process in Bishop Hill on May 15th, 2021. Using original lenses and period chemicals, you’ll be able to watch and participate in an authentic 1860’s photography experience.

There will be a full demo at 1:00pm, with in depth explanation of the process, and a question and answer session at Bishop Hill Creative Commons.

Appointments to have your own wetplate portrait taken will be available from 10:00am-6:00pm and can be made by email (vpsgettysburg@gmail.com) or phone (309) 714-1554. Cost is $50-75 per photo, depending on the size of the plate.