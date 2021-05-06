Cambridge FFA presents degree recipients

Mindy Carls

Cambridge FFA recognized recipients of Greenhand, Chapter, state and American degrees at the awards banquet on Saturday, April 24, at Cambridge High School.

Receiving Greenhand degrees were 17 students enrolled in ag classes. They were Miranda Reed, Taylor Snook, Jack Jewett, Taylor Pace, Piper Lewis, Madison Harrell, Malcolm Secymore, Jace Norin, Bel Cooper, Connor Helms, Ryle Catour, Andrew Herring, Jace Swanson, Shaniya Brown, Preston Moriarity, Garrett Vincent and Aiden Carlson.

The group included students in the state-qualifying Conduct of Chapter Meetings team, as well as top participants in agronomy and livestock contests, but only one could receive the STAR Greenhand award.

That person was Miranda Reed.

Students receiving Chapter degrees were Kendra Downing, Brooklyn Humphrey, Rachel Stropes, Gavin McDonough, Ella Jeffries, Kaden Larson, Carmen Stahl, Adan Smutzer, Larissa Swanson, Hannah Beck, Jake Johnson, Morgan Bowers, Lexi Kessinger, Brendan Stromquist, Paige Palmer, Zoey Larson, Hailey Casteel, Molly Bennett and Paige Leander.

Kendra Downing was named STAR Chapter member.

Six juniors who qualified for Chapter degrees in 2020 received certificates of membership. They were Kassidy Cooper, Grace Hanson, Carson Nodine, Morgan Palmer, Kasey Carey and Kyle Nimrick.

State FFA degrees, the highest degree the Illinois FFA can award, were presented to Annie Johnson, Jarrett Lund, Colton Stahl, Brant Casteel and Cameron Pace. They will receive state FFA degrees at the convention this summer.

Johnson was the Section 3 STAR Farmer.

One student, Logan Nodine, received the American FFA degree, the highest honor the national organization can bestow. He will receive it at the national convention this fall.

To comply with COVID-19 restrictions, box lunches with grilled pork chops were served instead of a buffet dinner.

Special guests were Carrie Boelens, Cambridge school board member, and State Rep. Dan Swanson (R-Alpha).

Illinois FFA president Lexi Mueller of the Valmeyer FFA chapter gave the keynote address. She urged students to focus on what makes them unique, rather than trying to do everything.

Miranda Reed and Taylor Pace recited the FFA creed for the audience.