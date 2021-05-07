4H Foundation awards scholarship to Cole Ellerbrock

staff writer

(Geneseo, IL) The Henry County 4-H Foundation awarded a $500 Scholarship to Cole Ellerbrock of Atkinson, Ill. He is the son of Brad and Lisa Ellerbrock. Cole will graduate in May from Geneseo High School and plans to attend Lincoln Land Community College to study Ag Business. He is a 10 year member of the Atkinson Boosters 4-H Club where he has served as club president, secretary and treasurer. His 4-H projects have included sheep for 10 years, goats for 3 years and swine for 2 years. Cole has been involved in Henry-Stark Livestock Judging Team and has attended Livestock on Ice Leadership Conferences. He has also been a member of the Illinois Club Lamb Association.

One of his favorite 4-H leadership experiences was helping his parents put together a Sheep Judging Clinic in 2019 at their farm. 50 youth participated in the fun event where they learned more about the breeds, parts and phenotypic conformation of the sheep. Growing up watching his dad lead a very successful career in selling seed corn and beans with AgriGold Hybrids, Cole says that Agriculture is where his heart and passion lie and he would like to follow in his dad’s footsteps in both seed sales and his family’s nationally recognized family sheep operation. Cole enjoys the challenges of breeding sheep and looks forward to continuing to be on the cutting edge of where the industry is going.