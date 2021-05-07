Back Roads Music Festival features Randy Houser, Tracy Lawrence, Travis Denning

staff writer

Galva, IL – The Back Road Music Festival is excited to announce its plans to move forward with the 2021 festival, to be held on August 14, 2021.

One of the founders of The Back Road Music Festival Nik Grafelman stated, “For over six years, The Back Road Music Festival has been a yearly gathering for so many of us. Year after year we see families coming in from all over the Midwest (and further) to enjoy a day of music and small-town hospitality in Galva, Illinois. It has been difficult over the past several months for all of us. I just want to start this year off by saying, on behalf of The Back Road Music Festival, thank you and we have missed you!”

The Back Road Music Festival is extremely excited to announce that 2 of the 3 previously announced artists will be coming to the 2021 festival this summer. Both Randy Houser and Tracy Lawrence have been confirmed for this year. Country music artist Travis Denning will also be joining the lineup! There are more artists yet to be announced over the coming weeks.

Tickets for the festival are on sale now at www.TBRMF.com. All tickets that were carried over from the 2020 festival will be honored, there is no action needed on the part of those ticket holders.

Considering COVID-19, festival organizers will be taking extra precautions to ensure that all festival-goers will be able to enjoy the day. Both General Admission & the Hog Trough section (the section closest to the stage) will be limited this year to allow for social distancing. The Hog Trough will be very limited and there are only a handful of those tickets remaining. Grafelman also noted that “We will be watching & following the guidelines set by the state as we get closer to the event to ensure that we have a safe environment for all of our fans. This may result in the grounds looking slightly different than it has in the past. We will keep everyone informed of the changes if any and would just ask to bear with us so we can all enjoy a day in the sun watching good music at the Galva Park District!”