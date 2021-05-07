Lauren Landis earns prize at college of Human Sciences Entrepreneurship Showcase

Geneseo Republic

AMES, IA (05/06/2021)-- Lauren Landis of Galva, IL (61434), who is majoring in Event Management at Iowa State University, won first place in the Best Visual Presentation category at the College of Human Sciences 2021 Entrepreneurship Showcase held Friday, April 23 in the Student Innovation Center at Iowa State University. Judges based awards on the use of aesthetic elements to create a cohesive brand image and added value to proposed business.

The annual E-Showcase challenges students to turn their best ideas into solutions, businesses, and nonprofits. Academic experts and highly respected entrepreneurs judge the competition and offer helpful suggestions for further improvements.