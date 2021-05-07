Orion garage sales to be June 12

Mindy Carls

After doing without because of COVID-19 restrictions last year, shoppers will be able to visit Main Street Orion’s community garage sales on Saturday, June 12.

More than 100 sales will be spread throughout the village, at homes and in Central Park, from 8 a.m. to noon. In case of inclement weather on Saturday, the sales will be from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 13.

Breakfast in the park will be served at the corner of 12th Avenue and Fourth Street as long as the food lasts.

Main Street Orion strongly urges everyone holding a sale on June 12 to register their sale and pick up a Main Street Orion yard sign. Registration fees help with the costs of advertising the garage sale day in the Henry County Republic, Henry County Advertiser, other area newspapers, Quad Cities Craigslist and online. Fees also help with map printing costs and insurance.

A limited number of spaces to rent will be available to Central Park. Anyone reserving a space will need to provide their own tables and tents.

Registration forms are available from Kassi Clear at Main Street Orion or from Mary Bizarri at Coulter Insurance.

On Thursday, June 10, maps will be available at Orion Mart, Orion Family Pharmacy, Orion Casey’s, Orion IGA, Orion Village Hall and Coulter Insurance. On the day of the sale, maps will be available in the park.

Orion clubs and businesses will be serving food, and people holding garage sales are asked not to compete with them.

Registration forms and fees are due by Friday, June 4, at Coulter Insurance, which is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.