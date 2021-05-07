Orion Scouts hold Court of Honor

Mindy Carls

Orion Boy Scout Troop 123 held a court of honor on Monday, April 26, at the band shell in Central Park. Ben Seabloom served as master of ceremonies.

Scoutmaster Damon Seys announced the troop had achieved Gold Level (Top Tier) status in the Journey to Excellence program.

Boys who advanced to Scout rank were Braden Slovack, Kameran King, Garrett Jacobs, Garrett Nichols, Logan Miller-Green and Riley Knox.

Michael Benware moved up to Tenderfoot rank, while Ben Seabloom achieved Second Class rank.

Earning Star Scout rank were Cade Hancock, Eric Thorndyke, Micah Knox and Ian Niemeier.

Scouts receiving merit badges were Kameran King, Cyberchip; Riley Knox, Personal Fitness; Cade Hancock, Reading and Family Life; Cullen Langley, Personal Management; Eric Thorndyke, Citizenship in the Community and Personal Management, and Nic Shillington, Family Life.

Micah Knox received merit badges for Animation, Citizenship in the World and Personal Fitness. He also received a recruiter strip for introducing another young man to scouting.

Andy DeBaillie received a Years of Service Award and plaque for serving six years as Troop Committee Chair during “very tough times,” Seys said. “He was the glue that kept this operation together.”

Seys and assistant scoutmaster Matt Slovack received Scouter’s Training Awards for Boy Scouting for their commitment to training and to Scouting. Ina Pearsall, head of the Illowa Council’s training committee.

The Zoom-Master fun award was presented to former Scoutmaster Ray Leader for mastering the skills involve in participating in Zoom online meetings.

Another fun award, “Did You Check In?” went to Nic Shillington for making sure everyone attending in-person meetings checked in and used hand sanitizer.

Special event patches were presented to boys and adults involved in Camporee, Oct. 2 through Oct. 4, 2020; Scout Sunday, Feb. 28, and Scouting for Food, March 13 and March 20.