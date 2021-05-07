Orion sets clean-up day for June 14

Mindy Carls

The Village of Orion’s clean-up day will be Monday, June 14, two days after Main Street Orion’s community garage sales.

Orion village board members made the decision at their meeting on Monday, May 3, at Orion American Legion Post 255.

Residents are urged to put anything they can in a garbage bag and put it with their household trash, Sewer Superintendent Chris Lundburg said. Clean-Up Day is for items that can’t be taken out with the trash.

Everything for Clean-Up Day must be set on the curb first thing June 14. Village employees will go down every street once and only once, Village President Jim Cooper said. It will be impossible to say when they might be in a particular part of town.

The board hired Miller Trucking & Excavating for $343,089 to replace the water main along 11th Avenue from 10th to 13th streets and then resurface 11th Avenue.

An additional $25,470 will be paid to Miller Trucking for installing thicker asphalt and putting in new service lines on the south side of the new main. As proposed, the project already called for new service lines on the north side, where the main will be laid.

The project will begin about June 1 and end about August 1, Trustee Mel Drucker said.

Street Superintendent Neil Dahl reported the new decorative street lights will be four feet closer to Fourth Street than current ones. The new lights will be on Fourth Street in front of Central Park and Village Hall.

Being closer to the street will not interfere with parking because that area uses parallel parking and not diagonal parking, Dahl said.

The board approved spending $65,000 in motor fuel tax revenue for maintaining streets.

In other business

• Taking the oath of office to serve new terms were Cooper, Village Clerk Lori Sampson and Trustees Mike Dunlap and Neal Nelson. All are incumbents who will serve four-year terms, except Dunlap, who has a two-year term. Absent were Trustees Ryan Hancock and Bob Mitton, who will take the oath the next time they are at a board meeting.

• At the recommendation of Drucker, the board hired Nathan Lundburg as a summer employee and set $11 an hour as his wage.

• The finance committee will meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 12, in village hall and revise plans for financing the Seventh Street renovation, Trustee Steve Newman said. The village can’t use motor fuel tax receipts but does have a healthy general fund balance to draw on.

• Because of recent vandalism in park bathrooms, they will be closed at dusk, Newman said. Police will be making extra patrols of businesses offering video gaming.

• Cooper reported meeting with a retired Moline official to see how hiring a village administrator might benefit Orion. Also, before the meeting on Monday night,

Cooper and board members met with Cambridge Administrator Steve Brown about enforcing village ordinances.