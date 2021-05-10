Looking Back Geneseo

compiled by Linda Flatt

15 Years Ago

May 19, 2006

When the 2005-06 draws to a close in early June, a dozen retiring Geneseo School District teachers will mark the end of their teaching careers. Combined, the 12 teachers have a taught a total of 298 years.

Church organist, Norma Miller, keeps a little black book of names she loves. Those names are titles of her favorite songs at St. Peter’s Community Church. She has been the church’s organist for 50 years.

25 Years Ago

May 17, 1996

Children at Northside school said “hello” to a feathered friend during a zoo program Tuesday morning. The zoo speaker told the children that another bird, Solomon the hawk, can teach them not to throw a rock or shoot at birds. Because someone took a shot at him, Solomon cannot fly.

Baccalaureate services for the J.D. Darnall class of 1996 will be held Sunday, sponsored by the Geneseo Ministerial Association. The Rev. David Esche will give the invocation and benediction and Stacey Madsen will welcome her classmates and guests. The Rev. Richard Cryder will speak.

50 Years Ago

May 13, 1976

The Loraine Smilers 4-H club made plans at their Thursday Mother’s Tea to hold a rummage and bake sale sometime in July. It will be a money-raising project to support their trip to the state fair in August.

Brian Smith and Craig Johnson, both of Geneseo, received “outstanding” ratings on their entries in the industrial education exhibit, sponsored by Norther Illinois University’s department of industry and technology.

100 Years Ago

May 13, 1921

In the planting of twenty-two well shaped elm trees in the public park forenoon, the members of the Shearer Post American Legion not only did honor to their comrades who died or were killed while in service, but they also did a work of reconstruction for their home community.

Prof. Starbuck, of the State University of Iowa, at Iowa City, will deliver the Commencement address at the Armory on Thursday evening. His subject is “The Vision Splendid”.