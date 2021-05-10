Property Transfers

compiled by Lisa Samuelson

Paul and Amanda West city of Geneseo to Madelyn Youngers and Jordan Reschket of Geneseo 131 Sherwood Dr. Geneseo $201,000.00

Union Federal Savings & Loan Association to Omar Cervantes, Gregorio De La Torre Salas, and Guadalupe De La Torre of Kewanee 228 Willard St, Kewanee, 228 Willard St, Kewanee $40,000.00

James K. Luchow to Trey M. Kazulowski 529 Whitney Ave, Kewanee. $82,500.00

Chris A. and Tobi M Thompson to Hope Trussen 401 West Court St., Cambridge $95,000.00

Terri Warner, Lynne DeBlick & Brean Holtschult to Madison Costenson-Segura 330 Ridyard Ave, Kewanee $58,000.00

Christopher and LeAnn Holst of Orion to Trenton Stamer 805 12th Street, Orion $245,000

Rick and Renee Benhart of Geneseo to Jeffry and Alexandra Cechowiz, Geneseo, 208 N Stewart St, Geneseo $147,000.00

George Farley and Gail Farley to Bailey Scott and Sarah Jane Webeer Lot 22 Hazelwood Fourth addition $265,500.00