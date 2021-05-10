Property Transfers

compiled by Lisa Samuelson
Real estate transfers from the Sandusky County Auditor's office.

Paul and Amanda West city of Geneseo to Madelyn Youngers and Jordan Reschket of Geneseo 131 Sherwood Dr. Geneseo $201,000.00

Union Federal Savings & Loan Association to Omar Cervantes, Gregorio De La Torre Salas, and Guadalupe De La Torre of Kewanee 228 Willard St, Kewanee, 228 Willard St, Kewanee $40,000.00

James K. Luchow to Trey M. Kazulowski 529 Whitney Ave, Kewanee. $82,500.00

Chris A. and Tobi M Thompson to Hope Trussen 401 West Court St., Cambridge $95,000.00

Terri Warner, Lynne DeBlick & Brean Holtschult to Madison Costenson-Segura 330 Ridyard Ave, Kewanee $58,000.00

Christopher and LeAnn Holst of Orion to Trenton Stamer 805 12th Street, Orion $245,000

Rick and Renee Benhart of Geneseo to Jeffry and Alexandra Cechowiz, Geneseo, 208 N Stewart St, Geneseo $147,000.00

George Farley and Gail Farley to Bailey  Scott and Sarah Jane Webeer Lot 22 Hazelwood Fourth addition $265,500.00