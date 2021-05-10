US Cellular opens store in Geneseo

Claudia Loucks

A recent ribbon cutting by Geneseo Chamber of Commerce staff and members officially opened the US. Cellular store at 1225 South Oakwood Ave. in Geneseo.

Paul Backe and Ed Garcia are co-owners of the store and they now own a total of eight US Cellular stores in the western Illinois and eastern Iowa market.

The two have partnered in the cellular business for more than 30 years and have been with US Cellular since 2002.

Backe said they chose Geneseo as their newest location for the US Cellular store because they already have stores in Kewanee and Silvis, “and have been looking for the right location in Geneseo. We are happy with the location we have in Geneseo.”

He said the store offers “everything from cell phones, tablets and hotspots to wireless home phones and accessories for all makes and models.

The store is open seven days a week, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday. For more information, call the store at 309-944-2626.