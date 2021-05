Carol Townsend

Memorial Day services are set at area cemeteries by the Galva American Legion.

The services will be at the following locations and times:

9 a.m. Bishop Hill Cemetery

10 a.m. Galva Cemetery

10:30 a.m. St. John’s Catholic Cemetery

11 a.m. Lafette Cemetery

11:30 a.m. Galva Courtyard Estates with a flag raising for the residents.