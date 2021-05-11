Galva Super 8 closes

Carol Townsend

The Galva Super 8 Motel is closed. Galva’s city administrator David Dyer said late Monday that the motel has been closed for about a week.

He said the Galva Police made sure the building was secure.

The Wyndham Super 8 corporate office confirmed Monday night that it is closed and no reservations are being taken.

The 38 unit motel first opened in Galva about 2005 by McClean County Management as a Super 8 motel.

It was closed one year later and went to a Rock Island bank. It was re-opened about 2007 as Galva Inn and Suites.

About 3 years ago, the owners at the time purchased the Super 8 franchise after the Kewanee Super 8 gave up the franchise to become a Motel 6.

The fate of the Galva motel is unknown at this time. It was hit hard during the COVID 19 pandemic with the lack of travelers.