Looking Back Cambridge

compiled by Lisa Samuelson

15 Years Ago

June 6, 2006

Shelly Logston receives the Distinguished Alumni Award from the Cooperative Education Club of Orion.

Second grade students from St. John Vianney Catholic Church, Cambridge, received First Communion during Mass on Sunday, April 30. Students receiving Communion were Wyatt Kirlin, Megan Reed, Selena Hernandez, Jordan VanMelkebeke, James Dobbels, Kelsey Lavin, altr server, Donna Dobbels, teacher Father Pallardy and Kaye Maertens, teacher.

Cambridge WELCA will host a Garden Party Thursday, June8 at 2 p.m. in the Cambridge Lutheran Church. Kathy Neuman of Sunnyfield Greenhouse will present a program, “All Things Bright and Beautiful

Three sixth grade students at Cambridge Elementary School broke records during the All-Day Track Meet Friday, May 19. They are Aly Smith, Ben Smith and Ashley Kruger. Smith broke the record in the 400 meter run, while smith set a record in the shot put and Kruger in the softball throw.

25 Years Ago

May 30, 1996

Lonny Stahl, son of Larry and Wanda Stahl of Cambridge, was placed on the dean’s list for the spring semester at Southern Illinois University in Caarbondale. Mr. Stahl has completed his junior year at Southern Illinois University, majoring in landscaping and horticulture.

Carrie Borkgren, Amy Palmer, Tara Snell, Elizabeth VanMeenen and Laura VanMeenen, all of Cambridge, have been named to the St. Ambrose University, Davenport, Iowa, dean’s list for the 1996 spring semester.

Paul Fliege of Lynn Center, a junior in music education, achieved a grade point of 4.0 in at least 12 hours this spring to earn a place on the president’s list at Culver-Stockton College, Canton, Missouri.

Chelsey Peterson, a student in Donna Holevoet’s first grade class, helped replant a coconut tree grown by the class on Tuesday, May 21.

50 Years Ago

June 4, 1971

Lucia Helena Pimentel de Oliveria of Garca, Sao Paulo, Brazil, will attend school here during the 1971-72 year under the American Field Service program according to an announcement by the Cambridge Chapter, AFS.

Members of Girl Scout Troop 166 took advantage of the beautiful weather Friday, May 28, to paint warning signs with the caption “Look!” at the intersection surrounding the schools and highway 81. This project is the culmination of work the trop did to earn the Community Safety badge.

Miss Sarah V. Johnson, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Eben Johnson of Andover, a graduating senior at Orion High school, will return to the 1971 session of Illini Girls State at MacMurray College, Jacksonville, June 15 through June 22. She will serve as state treasurer of the organization.

Anne Louise Heck and W. Bordner Munson received associate degrees during graduation exercises held Wednesday night, June 2 at Black Hawk College, Moline.

100 Years Ago

May 26, 1921

Mrs. Daniel Talbot and baby of Galva spent Sunday at the home of her parents Mr. and Mrs. j. W. Slater in Cambridge.

Large assortment of straw hats in all new models. R. M. Wier & co.

The Misses Meina Brodd and Trena Peterson who have been students at Augustana college, Rock Island the past year , have returned to their home in Cambridge for summer vacation.

Bake sale will be given at the Lutheran church on this Saturday afternoon commencing at two o’clock. Refreshment will also be served.