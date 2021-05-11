Looking Back Galva

compiled by Lisa Samuelson

15 Years Ago

May 31, 2006

Alwood High School commencement exercises were held on a warm Sunday afternoon May 28 with 36 seniors receiving their diplomas. Valedictory addresses were given by Lyndi Colburn, Lance Nelson and Amy Spivey.

The ROWVA Class of 2006 had only 44 members, but they were a talented bunch. ROWVA High School Principal Andy Richmond said 75 percent of the class had achieved honor status during at least one semester of high school.

Members of the Galva Red Hat Society take time out to pose for a picture recently. The group, which enjoys lunch at area restaurants, included Helen Anderson, Eileen Stock, Gladys Reid Alyce Bevans and Jane Coffey.

The 2006-07 officers of Oneida Woman’s club. They are Audrey Swanson, president; Ina McKie, recording secretary, Erma Reynolds, vice president; Norma Glass, recording secretary; Pat Courtright, corresponding secretary; Grace Lily Myers, treasurer and Donna Reynolds, director, Maxinee Windsor, director.

50 Years Ago

June 3, 1971

Dan Good was the first member of the 1971 graduating class to speak during graduation Friday night. He was announced as valedictorian as Friday morning after final grades had been totaled

Rhonda Huber and Mark Zelnio were honored during promotion exercises at the Galva Middle School on Tuesday. They received the American Legion Good Citizenship honors during the program. The theme of the pollution was carried out by eight honor student talks during the evening.

Sidney Ulrich, retired Peoria fire chief spoke on “firemanship” during an assembly at the middle school, Thursday morning. He demonstrated various methods of putting out fires that occur in the home and what action to take if caught in a fire. Ulrich talked from experience in 32 years on the Peoria fire department.

Eight young people were confirmed at Messiah Lutheran Church Sunday by Pastor Harold Carlson. They are Paul Anderson, Mark Grant, Rita Hagerty, Rhonda Huber, Mark Kemp, Pamela Lindquist, Gary Peterson, and Jane Ressigure.

100 Years Ago

May 26, 1921

Traffic over the C.B.&Q. railroad crossing on Center Avenue has been suspended this week while workmen are reconstructing the crossing. The old planks and brick have been removed and a new foundation has been installed. The improvement is being made by the railroad company at the suggestion of the city administration.

About 150 financiers from Group No.1, Illinois Bankers association, of which Henry County is a member, attended the group meeting held Tuesday in Princeton. The program featured discussions on vital subjects led by men especially qualified, all authorities in their lines.

Floyd Meeker of Galesburg, was a business caller here Saturday.

Fremont Pack is attending the horse market in Galesburg this week.