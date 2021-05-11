Looking Back Orion

compiled by Lisa Samuelson

15 Years Ago

June 8, 2006

Engine gleamed at Cruise into Orion on Saturday, June 3, Main Street Orion sponsored the annual event, which brought more than 150 cars into the village.

Ron Harris heard a lot of good things about the Orion Schools and the Orion community, so he was eager to apply for the position of Orion High School principal when it came open. The Orion school board heard good things about Harris and hired the Colona Grade School peincipal on Wednesday, May 31. Harris emerged from about 20 candidates from four states.

Jeff Francis of Orion received the Friend of Education from the Orion Education Association at the annual awardes brunch on Monday, June 5. He was nominated by Dan Diamon, Orion High School wrestling coach.

Orion High School seniors who received scholarships from the OEA on Monday are Abby Owens and Rebbecca Yarbrough. Both have plans to teach. Owens will attend Greenville College and major in chemistry while minoring in math. Yarbrough will study physical education as a major and Spanish as a minor at Monmouth College.

25 Years Ago

May 30, 1996

Mary Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church, Orion will welcome Father R. Michael Schaab as its new pastor on Wednesday, June 12. The Peoria native is celebrating the 25th anniversary of his ordination this year.

Five Students from C. R. Hanna Elementary School, Orion were class winners in the poster contest sponsored by the Henry County Soil & Water Conservation District this spring. In Kindergarten, the winner was Becca Anders, first grade, Jacqueline Woody, second grade Jacob Rosenberger, third grade, Katie Anders and fifth grade Greg Ford. The theme was “Harmony, People and Places-Everyone, Everywhere Working Together.”

Five fourth grade students at C. R. Hanna Elementary School, Orion received awards in the Bank at school collage sponsored by Illinois State Treasurer Judy Baar Topinka. Eric Cline and Allison Bosold were named Runners Up, each receiving a $50 savings bond. Scott Haddick, Mary Ziegenhorn and Ryan Heller receiving honorable mention. All are students of Barbara Norton.

Orion Music Booster officers for the 1996-97 are Sandy Bergren president; Nan Martin, vice president; Tina Tennant, secretary and Jan Meier, treasurer.

50 Years Ago

May 27, 1971

In a special issue on April 19 of the profession magazine, Medical Economics, the Skladany Clinic was featured in one of its sections with a floor plans and pictures o the various rooms of the building.

Mr. and Mrs. Arthur Carlson entertained forty-two of the Swanson and Carlson relatives at a potluck dinner Sunday in their home in honor of their children LaVer and Joyce who were among the confirmands who were confirmed at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Sunday morning.

The American Legion members realized $215.69 from their Poppy Sale Saturday. They wish to thank everyone who contributed to a good cause.

Mr. and Mrs. LeRoy Shaklee of Peoria visited in the homes of Mrs. Esther Kettering and Mrs. Vivian Spach last Wednesday afternoon.

100 Years Ago

June 3, 1921

The Orion Community high school held it commencement exercisers in the opera house last Thursday evening, and the school work was finished Friday. The class, consisting of twenty, was the largest number that has graduated from the school since it became an accredited high school. The program as a whole was very accommodate

The annual banquet of the Orion high school alumni association was held in the Baptist church last Friday evening, and was a most enjoyable event. A splendid banquet dinner was served to about 140 guests.

Miss Bertha Richardson returned to Orion last Thursday to graduate from Orion high school, having completed her work several weeks go.

Mr. and Mrs. Gaamble and daughter, of Moline, were guests at the Henry Sheesley home Sunday and Monday.