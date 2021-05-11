Mothers Day

Claudia Loucks

Some of the Mother’s Day messages from seniors at Geneseo High School were omitted in the May 7 edition of the newspaper, so this is “Mother’s Day Messages from Seniors at GHS – Continued.”

The messages are not in alphabetical order.

-Alicia Mackey – “Dear Mom, Thank you for supporting me in all that I do. You constantly encourage me to be the best person I can be and always remind me to have fun when doing it. I am very thankful that you always have dinner prepared for us when we come home and always have the house clean! I appreciate everything you do for me and thank you for being the best Mom! Love, Allie.”

-Brennen Smith – “Dear Mom, Thank you for being you and for doing everything you can for our family. Thank you for all the hard work you have done. You’ve always been my rock. I love you! From Brennen.”

-Esther Brown – “Happy Mother’s Day Mom! Words can’t even describe how thankful I am that you are my mother. You have done so much for me. I am forever thankful for how you taught me to be myself and do the best that I can in every situation. Thank you for the constant drive and motivation. I have looked up to you forever and I hope I am making you proudJ Love you forever Esther.”

-Emily Yost – “Happy Mother’s Day to all the wonderful women out there. I’m so lucky to have such a strong role model to look up to, and I’m even luckier to get to call her my Mom.” Emily Yost.

-Elizabeth Yost – “Happy Mother’s Day! I am so blessed to have such an amazing Mom who I can look up to. I know she would do anything for me and my sisters and I love her so much! Elizabeth Yost.”