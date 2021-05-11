News Briefs

Geneseo Republic

Assessor reminds of Senior Freeze deadline

The Henry County Assessment Office would like to remind senior property owners to turn in their application for the Senior Citizens Assessment Freeze Exemption.

To qualify for the exemption you must be 65 or older in 2021, own and occupy your home January 1, 2020 and January 1, 2021, and have a federal adjusted gross income, plus certain items subtracted from or not included in, of $65,000 or less for 2020.

There is another exemption available to property owners 65 and over. The senior homestead reduces your assessed value by $5,000 for those who qualify. This exemption is not based on income. If you think you qualify, have questions, or need assistance with filing for these or any other exemptions, please call the assessment office at 1-309-937-3570 or email assessor@henrycty.com.

Henry County Farmland Review Committee to meet

The Henry County Farmland Review Committee will hold its annual public hearing on Friday, May 28, 2021 at 8:45 a.m. It will be held at the Henry County Courthouse. Due to Covid 19 all individuals entering the courthouse have to wear a face covering and practice social distancing. The hearing is held in accordance with the Illinois Property Tax Code (35 ILCS 200/10-120) for the purpose of informing taxpayers of the 2022 equalized assessed values for farmland. These values are certified to the County by the Illinois Department of Revenue.

Geneseo Library Saturday çlasses

What Makes a Town? - 10-11:30

Cost Free

all grade levels

Fairy Garden - August 7 th 10-11:30

Cost: Free

Grade Level 1 - 6

Metal Tooling - August 21, 10-11:30

Cost: Free

Grade Level 1-6

Yarn Collage - September 4 10-11:30

Cost : Free

Grade Levels 1-6

Origami Puppet - September 18 10-11:30

Cost Free

Grade Level 1-6

Galva Bloodmobile Visit

The Red Cross Bloodmobile will be in Galva on Tuesday, May 25th at the First United Methodist Church in Epworth Hall from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

For an appointment, please call 1-800-733-2767 or visit redcrossblood.org.

Bring a friend and help save lives together. All donations are tested for COVID 19 antibodies. Results in 1-2 weeks. Come and give blood and get a chance to win a travel trailer camper.