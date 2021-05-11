Orion plans Memorial Day service

Mindy Carls

Orion’s Memorial Day service will be at 10 a.m. Monday, May 31, at the Orion Community Veterans Monument in Central Park.

In case of bad weather, the observance will be held in the Methodist Activity Center on the alley behind Orion United Methodist Church.

The Orion Community Band will perform patriotic music, including a salute to the armed services.

Rock Island Arsenal will provide a speaker.

New bricks for the monument will be dedicated.

Spectators are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.