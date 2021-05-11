Police News

Geneseo Republic

Henry County Sheriff's Office

-On Tuesday, May 4th at 5:39P.M. Henry County Deputy responded to a complaint of trespassing on property located on N900 Ave north of Kewanee. After initial investigation Deputies issued notices to appear in court for criminal trespass to land to (age 61) of rural Kewanee and (age 55) of Kewanee.

-On Friday, May 7th at 11:33A.M. Henry County Deputies responded to an assault complaint at Central Park in Orion. After initial investigation Deputies issued a 15 year-old juvenile a juvenile referral for the charge of aggravated assault with a weapon. The juvenile was released to parents.

-On Sunday, May 9th at 6:07P.M. Henry County Deputy made a traffic stop on Page St. extension west of Kewanee. The driver of the vehicle, (age 24) of Kewanee, IL., was issued a notice to appear citation for driving on a suspended drivers license.

Galva Police Department

May 3

Officer was dispatched to the 600 block of North Center Ave to take a report of a lost or stolen license plate.

Officer met with a resident at the Galva PD to turn in a counterfeit $100.00 bill that he had acquired out-of-state over the weekend.

Officer was dispatched to the 800 block of NE 1st Ave for a report involving theft over $500.00.

Officer was dispatched to a residence on Trolley Road to check the welfare of a resident. The subject was fine.

Officer was dispatched to a business on SW 2nd Ave to check the welfare of a customer. Officer contacted a family member for assistance with an elderly subject.

Officer was dispatched to the 800 block of NE 3rd Ave for a lost or stolen cell phone. It was later found by the owner.

Officer was dispatched to a verbal disturbance in the 600 block of NW 1st Ave.

May 4

As the result of a traffic stop in the 00 block of SE 2nd Street, Kyle Leverette, 23, LaFayette, was arrested for driving while license suspended and a Henry Co warrant for failure to appear for the charge of driving while license suspended. He was taken to the PD for processing and later released with a required court date.

Officer was dispatched to the 300 block of Front Street for a traffic complaint. Officer located the suspect vehicle. The complaint was unfounded.

Officer was dispatched to the 300 block of SE 3rd Street for a complaint involving a neglected dog. The dog was found to have all of the necessities.

May 5

Officer was dispatched to the 00 block of SW 4th Street for an activated audible alarm. The alarm was coming from a generator. The owner had a repairman enroute for repairs.

Officer was dispatched to the 700 block of NW 1st Ave for a report involving identity theft.

Officer was dispatched to the 300 block of SE 7th Ave for a suspicious vehicle complaint. The vehicle in question was not located.

Officer was dispatched to assist Henry Co with a traffic stop several miles east of town.

May 6

Officer was dispatched to the 700 block of NW 3rd Ave for a 9-1-1 hang up call. It was determined to be an accidental pocket dial.

Officer was dispatched to the intersection of James B Young Road and NW 3rd Ave for a two vehicle accident with damage only. As the result a 16 year old Galva subject was issued a citation for failure to yield the right-of-way when turning left. The driver was released to a parent.

Officer located an abandoned vehicle in the 300 block of NW 1st Street. Officer placed a 72 hour tow away notice on the vehicle. It was removed by owner.

May 7

Officer was dispatched to the 300 block of NW 4th Street for a loose dog complaint. Officer was able to get dog back into fenced area.

Officer was dispatched to the 400 block of NE 1st Street for an attempted phone scam report.

Officer was flagged down and informed that there was a hit-and-run accident earlier in the day in the 1100 block of SE 2nd Street.

Officer was dispatched to a loose dog complaint in the 200 block of NW 3rd Ave. The dog was returned to it's owner.

Officer was dispatched to the area near Wiley Park for a traffic complaint involving a juvenile riding on the hood of a car. Officer checked the area but wasnt able to locate.

May 8

Officer was notified that all Galva railroad crossings were blocked by a train that had stopped. BNSF was contacted and the train eventually moved along.

May 9

Officer was dispatched to the 100 block of SW 4th Street for a child custody dispute.

Officer was dispatched to the 1000 block of SE 2nd Street for an activate burglar alarm. It was determined to be a false alarm.

Officer was dispatched to the 700 block of NW 7th Ave for a complaint involving damage to a vehicle's window.

Geneseo Police Department

May 4, 2021 Theft under $500- E. Wells Streety- Officers spoke with the complainant who advised they had left an acquaintance stay at their residence for several nights. On this date they returned home to find this subject gone, along with several other items of property belonging to the complainant.

May 4, 2021 Driving while license suspended/revoked- South State Street- Officers arrested a 33-year-old male subject from Mendota Illinois after he was stopped for speeding. Officers learned the subjects’ drivers license was suspended for which he was subsequently arrested. The subject vehicle was administratively towed per city ordinance.

May 4, 2021 Custody Dispute- Madison Ave- Officers spoke with the complainant in reference to a child custody dispute. Officers provided both parties with information on how to attempt to rectify the situation.

May 4, 2021 Neighborhood dispute- N. Williams Street- Officers spoke with two individuals after a verbal confrontation occurred between them. Officers provided both parties with information on how to attempt to rectify the situation.

May 5, 2021 Scam- W. First Street- The complainant, the Postmaster, reported they believed an individual was being scammed. Officers spoke with the other party and learned they had sent a money order to an individual to obtain a bride however has since learned this is a scam. The money order had been stopped by the Post Office so they victim was not out this money. Officers further learned the victim had previously sent gift cards and an I-Phone for an approx. total value of $8,000. The items were being sent to an address in Arizona.

May 6, 2021 Assist Hospital- N. College Ave- Officers assisted Hammond Henry Hospital with a mental health subject who was running around the floor of the hospital. Officers assisted with this subject multiple times on this date. This subject was later transferred to another hospital for continuing treatment.

May 6, 2021 Disorderly Conduct- E. Ogden Ave- Officers assisted the school with a disorderly conduct complaint. This incident was handled by school officials.

May 6, 2021 Found Property- Chicago St- The complainant turned in a cellular phone to the police department which was located in the Chicago Street area. This item was entered into evidence pending it being claimed.

May 6, 2021 Accident- S. State Street- Officers responded to the area of South State Street in reference to a motor vehicle accident. Officers learned the driver of the vehicle proceeded to drive prior to the passenger fully entering the vehicle. The victim was transported to the hospital where they were treated.

May 8, 2021 Dog Bite- Dilenbeck Drive- Officers took a report of a dog bite where a neighbors dog bit a juvenile.

May 8, 2021 Theft under $500- Culvers Ct- The complainant reported the theft of several items from a parked enclosed trailer. The complainant indicted the last time they observed these items was April 12, 2021.

May 9, 2021 Disorderly Conduct- Center Street- The complainant reported when they were driving they pulled in front of another vehicle and threw their hands up which caused the other driver to make an obscene gesture with their hand. The second vehicle began following them until the complainant exited their vehicle telling the other driver to stop. The vehicle then drove off.

May 9, 2021 Check Welfare- N. Stewart St- Officer checked the welfare of a juvenile after a complaint by a non-resident parent. The juvenile was located and spoken with. The juvenile was determined to be fine and the complainant advised as to additional measures that could be taken.

May 10, 2021 Disorderly Conduct- S. Oakwood Ave- The complainant reported their child had received snap chat messages indicating they wanted to beat them up.