Cambridge FFA awards

Mindy Carls

Cambridge FFA students received PRIDE and Blue and Gold awards at the annual banquet on Saturday, April 24, in the Cambridge High School gym.

Also, the chapter recognized Chapter Scholars, Keppy Scholarship winners, Betty Strange jacket winners, graduating seniors and Illinois FFA Foundation donors.

The Cambridge FFA PRIDE Award is given to four students, one in each grade, who show the pride they have in FFA to their fellow students.

PRIDE winners live by the FFA motto, “Learning to Do, Doing to Learn, Earning to Live, and Living to Serve.” They demonstrate passion, dedication and enthusiasm in FFA, school and community activities.

2021 winners are freshman Taylor Pace, sophomore Rachel Stropes, junior Cameron Pace and senior Brant Casteel.

Blue and Gold Awards are among the highest awarded to any FFA student. This year’s recipients are Taylor Pace, Annie Johnson, Miranda Reed, Brooklyn Humphrey, Kendra Downing, Cameron Pace, Madison Casteel, Jack Jewett, Taylor Snook and Rodney Beam.

Chapter Scholar awards are presented to the FFA member who has the highest grade point average in each grade.

The winners for 2020-21 are freshman Taylor Snook, sophomore Brooklyn Humphrey, junior Paige Leander and senior Victor Snook.

Five Cambridge FFA students received scholarships from the Wilbert and Carol Keppy Charitable Foundation. They are Brant Casteel, Annie Johnson, Jarrett Lund, Victor Snook and Colton Stahl.

Cambridge graduate Katie Miller presented FFA jacket scholarships to eighth graders Rowdy Beam and Jon Stevens in memory of her grandmother, Betty Strange. Miller also gave the boys sunflower pins, a reflection of the love her grandmother had for the plants.

Seniors receiving cords for graduation are Colton Stahl, Payton Catour, Victor Snook, Jarrett Lund, Annie Johnson and Brant Casteel. Johnson was named the outstanding senior.

The 2020-21 officers who conducted the awards program were Annie Johnson, president; Cameron Pace, vice president; Gavin McDonough, secretary; Rodney Beam, reporter; Kendra Downing, treasurer; Brooklyn Humphrey, sentinel, and Madison Casteel, historian.

As the evening came to an end, they installed the 2021-22 officers. Cameron Pace is president; Kendra Downing, vice president; Brooklyn Humphrey, secretary; Taylor Pace, reporter; Rodney Beam, treasurer; Taylor Snook, sentinel, and Miranda Reed, historian.

The chapter recognized donors to the Illinois FFA Foundation, including Wayne Conrad, Conrad Farms; CSI Manufacturing; Hal and Sally Vincent; Kwik Shop; Stenzel Auction Services; Steve Gustafson; Steve Conrad; Henry County Pork Producers; American Western Trading Company; B & M Transportation; Chris and Jenny Dobbels;

Jeffries Trucking; Lanny and Carolyn Anderson; Mark and Karen DeDecker; Travis and Starla Fransene; and Cambridge FFA Alumni.

Gold Star FS donates inputs that allow the chapter to make money from ag plots.

River Valley Cooperative sponsors the annual harvest cookout, when the FFA students provide meals to farmers during the busiest time of the year.