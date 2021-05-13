Geneseo Fareway raises $4000 for MDA

Claudia Loucks

In just over three weeks, the Geneseo Fareway Grocery Store raised $4,532 to benefit the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA).

The Geneseo Fareway ranked in the top five fundraising stores out of the 124 stores in Illinois, Iowa, South Dakota, Minnesota and Nebraska.

Jillian Harper, National Manager, Consumer Engagement & Cause Partnerships, said, “Overall, Fareway Stores Inc. raised $241,549 for MDA during their spring campaign.”

Harper said the funds are used to help transform the lives of kids and adults with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and related neuromuscular diseases.

Fareway Stores, Inc. has partnered with MDA since 1992. From Feb. 22 to March 17 of this year, Fareway Stores, Inc., locations participated in the nation’s largest St. Patrick’s Day fundraising program in which associates ask guests to round up their total at checkout for MDA.

Harper said each donation symbolize the movement to cure these diseases for MDA families in the communities Fareway serves.

Funds raised through 2021 Shamrocks Round Up Campaign support groundbreaking research and care, including the MDA Care Center at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.

Harper said the funds also help give kids ages 8-17 the opportunity to experience MDA Summer Camp, providing them with life-long skills, friendships, confidence, and independence – at no cost to their families.