Geneseo Graduates to have parade and ceremony

Claudia Loucks

The Graduation Parade established for the Class of 2020 has returned for Geneseo’s Class of 2021, and in addition to the Parade, the Class of 2021 also will have a Commencement Ceremony, all on Sunday, May 23.

Geneseo school administrators put together a Graduation Parade for last year’s senior class as Coviod-19 put a halt to gatherings including the commencement ceremony.

The Parade was so popular that the administration chose to offer it again this year, and guidelines now allow gatherings of specific numbers….So the Class of 2021 will celebrate with a parade at 1 p.m. that begins at Geneseo Fareway and travels by each of the three district’s elementary buildings, the Geneseo Middle School, and St. Malachy’s before ending at the high school. (Map of parade route included)

After the parade, students will gather in the main gym at the high school where they will receive instructions to line up for the graduation processional to the football stadium.

The graduation ceremony will begin at 3 p.m. and conclude at 4 p.m.

Each graduate will receive eight tickets to the graduation ceremony if it is held outdoors. The ceremony will be held indoors in the event of inclement weather. If it is moved inside, only parents of students will be allowed to attend the ceremony.