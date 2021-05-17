Carol Townsend

The following are the Galva High School scholarship winners to the graduating seniors:

Valedictorian-Kathleen Kocan

Salutatorian-Abigail Jones

Illinois State Scholar-Kathleen Kocan

Bates-King Memorial Scholarship-Cal Clucas

Beta Sigma Phi- Lambda Nu, Abigail Jones and Xi Kappa Gamma, Brooklyn Taylor

Christa Townsend Memorial Health Scholarship-Taylor Warner

Community State Bank of Galva Scholarship-Brooklyn Taylor

The Galva Arts Council, Fine and Creative Arts Scholarship-Kathleen Kocan

Galva Lions Club Scholarship-Kathleen Kocan

Lions Club H. Ray Young Memorial Science Scholarship-Taylor Warner

Galva Masonic Lodge Scholarship-Abigail Jones and Kathleen Kocan

Galva Rotary Club Scholarship-Kathleen Kocan

Health Professional Scholarship- Taylor Warner

Kenneth C. Speed Memorial English Award-Michael Hawes

Keppy FFA Alumni Achievement Award-Cal Clucas, Everett Thuline, Taylor Warner, and Michael Hawes

Melissa Bates Memorial Scholarship-Abigail Jones

Marvin Warner Memorial Scholarship-Taylor Warner, Michael Hawes

PEO English Award- Kathleen Kocan and Abigail Jones

Roy and Mary Lou Holding Memorial-Abigail Jones

Sanford Bittle Memorial Athletic Scholarship-Cal Clucas

Sean Alan Collis Memorial Music/Theater-Kathleen Kocan and Abigail Jones

Shanna Thomson Scholarship Award-Abigail Jones

Sharon Kay (Miller) Rosenberg Memorial Award-Kathleen Kocan

The Sheldon Dornink Memorial Award- Abigail Jones

Xavier Hartman Memorial-Cal Clucas