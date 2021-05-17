Galva High School Scholarship winners
The following are the Galva High School scholarship winners to the graduating seniors:
Valedictorian-Kathleen Kocan
Salutatorian-Abigail Jones
Illinois State Scholar-Kathleen Kocan
Bates-King Memorial Scholarship-Cal Clucas
Beta Sigma Phi- Lambda Nu, Abigail Jones and Xi Kappa Gamma, Brooklyn Taylor
Christa Townsend Memorial Health Scholarship-Taylor Warner
Community State Bank of Galva Scholarship-Brooklyn Taylor
The Galva Arts Council, Fine and Creative Arts Scholarship-Kathleen Kocan
Galva Lions Club Scholarship-Kathleen Kocan
Lions Club H. Ray Young Memorial Science Scholarship-Taylor Warner
Galva Masonic Lodge Scholarship-Abigail Jones and Kathleen Kocan
Galva Rotary Club Scholarship-Kathleen Kocan
Health Professional Scholarship- Taylor Warner
Kenneth C. Speed Memorial English Award-Michael Hawes
Keppy FFA Alumni Achievement Award-Cal Clucas, Everett Thuline, Taylor Warner, and Michael Hawes
Melissa Bates Memorial Scholarship-Abigail Jones
Marvin Warner Memorial Scholarship-Taylor Warner, Michael Hawes
PEO English Award- Kathleen Kocan and Abigail Jones
Roy and Mary Lou Holding Memorial-Abigail Jones
Sanford Bittle Memorial Athletic Scholarship-Cal Clucas
Sean Alan Collis Memorial Music/Theater-Kathleen Kocan and Abigail Jones
Shanna Thomson Scholarship Award-Abigail Jones
Sharon Kay (Miller) Rosenberg Memorial Award-Kathleen Kocan
The Sheldon Dornink Memorial Award- Abigail Jones
Xavier Hartman Memorial-Cal Clucas