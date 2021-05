Claudia Loucks

The Geneseo City Park became a rainbow of colors Saturday when Geneseo High School students gathered for Prom photos. Meeting in the park prior to Prom activities is a long-time tradition for GHS students, and this year was even more special as last year’s Prom was cancelled due to the guidelines in place as a result of Covid-19. The 2021 Prom was held at the high school.