Looking Back Cambridge

compiled by Lisa Samuelson

15 Years Ago

June 15, 2006

Twenty-five contestants will vie for the title of Miss Henry County Fair Tuesday, June 20 at the Henry County Fairgrounds in Cambridge. Four of the contestants are from Cambridge. They are Marsha Clark, Renee Legate, Ashley nelson and Kara Franck.

Owen Thompson, student in Linda Dennison’s fifth grade class, is congratulated by Village Board members Jim Crouch, and Gene Martin for submitting the winning entry in the Name the Park contest.

Bethany Nelson, 14 of Cambridge is the only area contestant in the Junior Miss Henry County Fair queen Pageant. The contest will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 20, at the grandstand at the Henry County Fairgrounds in Cambridge

Nine boys earned their Bear advancement patches during the year end potluck at College Square Park Thursday, My 25. They will be Webeloes next year. They are Christopher Talbott, Logan Hickenbottom, Ding Nelson, Travs Giese, Cub Scout Leader Heather Bowers, Lucas Hickenbottom. Brody Kolb, Adam Brooks, Garron Bowers, Jacob Jeffries and Cub Scout Leader Brandon Kolb.

25 Years Ago

June 7, 1996

A neighborhood watch meeting will be held Thursday, June 13 at 7 p.m. in the basement of the Henry County Jail building.

Henry County Farm Bureau Women’s Committee has announced winners in the “What Would My Life Be Like Without Farmers?” One hundred twenty-five entries were received from children throughout the county.

Will Carlson of Cambridge Elementary School placed third in the first and second grade division of the contest.

The Village of Cambridge will hold its annual clean up day Saturday, June 8. No tires, oil, yard waste or wet paint will be picked up. Metals and white good, such as stoves and refrigerators, should be kept separate.

50 Years Ago

June 10, 1971

Fifteen Cambridge High School students achieved straight A grades to lead the second semester honor roll, According to Wayne Buhlig, principal. They are Debbie Clifford, Sally Crosiar, Lynn Gustafson, Bonnie Keeney, Lynne Nimrick,, Rodger Scott, Marcy VanDyke, seniors; John Lange, Patti Louck, Dianna Morey and Cindy Schumaker, juniors; Carla Hedbloom, Janis Hopkins, and Jenny Miller, sophomores; and Christinia Anderson, freshman.

Craig Peterson of Cambridge, was one of 95 to graduate from Black Hawk College, East Campus, Kewanee, during exercises Thursday evening June 3.

Mrs. Jack Lamb, Mrs. Richard Hutchinson and Mrs. Lara Hemmingson were accepted as new members of the American Legion Auxiliary Monday night, during an initiation ceremony conducted by Mrs. Charles Garrison.

Alan Rumley, Cambridge Junior High School science teacher, has been elected to attend an eight week institute in earth science at the University of California, Berkley.

100 Years Ago

June 2, 1921

Miss Ruth Olson closed her school at Hooppole last Friday afternoon at 3:00 o’clock.

Miss Sarah Knapp of Chicago arrived last week for a visit with her relatives and friends in Cambridge.

Cambridge vs Wyoming at the fair grounds Sunday afternoon at 3:00 o’clock.

Mr. and Mrs. Henry Allen have purchased a 1921 Buick touring car at the local dealers. McMullen Bros.