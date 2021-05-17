Looking Back Galva

compiled by Lisa Samuelson

15 Years Ago

June 7, 2006

Alwood High School students who were named for special awards at the final assembly this school year included Tabetha Allison, Katie Holt, Mandy Goff, Jacob Swanson, Andrew Gelaude, Matt Swanson, Justin Johnson, Matthew DeSutter, Matt Bocox, Lance Nelson.

Alwood School Board President Mike Holt presents Alwood Elementary School principal Jim Andrews, a plaque in appreciation of his 33 years with the Alwood School District. Andrews is retiring from his post this summer.

Members of the ROWVA FFA Ag Mechanics Team which won first place at the recent Section 4 Career Development event held at Carl Sandburg College included Scott Erickson, Doug Nelson, Lance Peterson, Andrew Johnson and Doug Rylander.

Alwood Middle School students named Students of the Week during May included Ella Teel, Heather Albrecht, Matt Spivey, Annie Gelaude and Rachel Stacey. Albrecht was named Student of the Quarter.

25 Years Ago

June 5 1996

Members of the Board of Directors at the State Bank of Toulon and Galva Chamber of Commerce were on hand last Monday to cut the ribbon for the The Galva Bank, recently acquired by the Toulon bank. They are Linda Prosser, new Galva Bank loan officer, Ron Rinkenberger Toulon State Bank president Ivan Donner, Wayne Krieg, Jerry Stapel, and Galva City Administer B.J. Cornwall cut the ribbon for the new bank.

St. John’s Catholic Church of Galva will host a farewell reception for Father Ben Reesse, who is being transferred to Rapid City, S.D., on Sunday, June 9, following the 10 a.m. mass. His last day in Galva will be June 12. He has also served the St. John’s Catholic Church in Woodhull.

The tornado that struck Galva on Friday, April 19, halted plans for the St. Jude’s Bike-A-Thon that was scheduled for Saturday, April 20. Although the Bike-A-Thon was cancelled, donations were still collected. In all, $941 was collect by participants who had planned to ride.

After a year’s absence, the Galva Freedom Fest 3 on 3 basketball tournament makes its return to downtown Front St. in Galva. The fourth annual event is scheduled for Sidewalk Day, Saturday, June 29.

50 Years Ago

June 10, 1971

Rev. B. Lloyd Weaver and Mrs. Weaver with their new camping trailer which will be their home for much of this summer. Rev. Weaver is retiring after more than 40 years in the ministry and will preach his last sermons at United Methodist Church, Galva on Sunday.

St. John’s parish will have a farewell party for Father Verhoye. They plan an open house Sunday from 5 to 7 p.m. in the church hall. The public is invited to attend.

Mr. and Mrs. Earl Stuckey, have purchased an adjoining lot from Wayne Hartman. The transaction was handled by Colony Realty Corporation.

A 425 gift certificate will be presented to the lucky father whose name is drawn on June 19 from the registration blanks submitted at local stores. The first and second runner ups will also receive gifts after the drawing which will take place at noon at the Shu Box on the square.

100 Years Ago

June 2, 1921

Election judges and clerks and those who are compelled to canvass the vote cast and compile the returns, will welcome the news that the bill doing away with two sets of ballots, double tally sheets and poll books, and double ballot boxes, has been signed by Governor Len Small. This means that all future elections there will be no distinction between the ballots cast by men and woman.

Fred Andreen and Milton Sturgeon, of Cambridge, spent Sunday with relatives here.

Miss Helen Kellogg is spending the summer months with her sister, Mrs. Rollo Wooley and family, near Rio.

S. A. Grant arrived Friday afternoon from Chicago, where he had been operated upon for appendicitis and tumor at Augustana hospital.