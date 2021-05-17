Looking Back Geneseo

compiled by Linda Flatt

15 Years Ago

May 26, 2006

A small group of worshippers gathered in the charred sanctuary of Holy Trinity Episcopal Church for the de-consecration of their church home. Their solemn expressions said much more than words as Bishop Edward MacBurney led them in the brief service. It was on a Sunday morning last November when fire swept through the small Geneseo church.

Maple City Band, the Geneseo community band, will begin rehearsal for the 2006 concert season at 7:30 p.m. June 5 in the band room at Geneseo High School.

25 Years Ago

May 24, 1996

Southwest students followed a Civil War re-enactor prior to being drilled as soldiers behind the school. The professional troupe visited the school on Monday sponsored by the Geneseo Endowment for Excellence in Education.

Fallen heroes from the area will be remembered during Memorial Day ceremony at the park Monday, May 27. Weather permitting, 387 flags will decorate City Park in the aisle of flags.

50 Years Ago

May 20, 1971

Well-known aviator Harold E. Neumann , a native of rural Geneseo, now residing at Leawood, Kansas, was one of 28 famed pioneer pilots who were inducted into the Aviation Hall of Fame at Hammondsport, New York.

Mrs. Dean Conrad, Cambridge, has purchased and assumed management of the Mode O'Day Store, 120 South State street, Geneseo. Mrs. Conrad took over operation of the store, which features the sale of women’s and children's apparel, accessories and women's uniforms.

100 Years Ago

May 20, 1921

Having recovered rapidly from his accident three weeks ago Hart Sweeney, the furniture man, is back at his place of business again as usual.

The piano and violin recitals given by the G.C.I. music school are enough of a demonstration of what well directed cooperation can do for institution building. One splendid teacher goes and another splendid teacher comes.