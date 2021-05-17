Looking Back Orion

compiled by Lisa Samuelson

15 Years Ago

June 15, 2006

Lt. Gov. Patrick Quinn is expected to emcee the fourth annual Jazz in the Park concert on Monday, June 19, in the band shell in Central. Quinn was last in Orion in 2003, when he presented Main Street Orion with the first ever Premiere Project Award from from Illinois Main Street. The award honored the renovation of the band shell in time for its 90th anniversary.

The Orion Gazette is pleased to announce the Head of the Class awards for 2006. Orion High School faculty and staff chose six seniors to receive the awards they are John Lohr, Nathan Beuseling, Abby Owens, Kassi Heald-Schmelzer.

The Orion Fireworks Festival committee is seeking donations for the annual event, which will be held Monday, Jul 3 (Rain date Tuesday, July 4). Committee members are Jon Bloomberg, Terri Werkheiser, Deena Johnson, Shirely Burnett, Kirk Amador, Linda Thomsen and Pete Neeld.

Eighth grade students were awarded special tract honors track awards at the track program held Wednesday, May 24, at Orion Middle School. They are Logan Thomas, Most Valuable Plyer, Brittney Bush, Sportmanship; Morgan Mason, Most Valuable Player, Jenna Malmen, Most Valuble Player and David Amlong, Sportmanship.

25 Years Ago

June 6, 1996

An essay by Amanda Richter, of Osco, placed second in the third and fourth grade division of the Henry County Farm Bureau Women’s Committee contest. Amanda, a student at C. R. Hanna

Elementary School, Orion, wrote on the topic, “What Would My Life be Like Without Farmers? She received $10 at an awards ceremony Thursday, May 23 in Cambridge.

Heather Clark, a third grader at C. R. Hanna Elementary School, Orion and Mary Duyvejonck, a senior at Orion High School, received honorable mention in the state Parent-Teacher Association’s “Reflections” program.

Bryan Butt, a 1995 graduate of Orion High School who is now majoring in government College, received the Ray A. Schwind scholarship at the college’s annual honors convocation.

Diane Lestor and Beth Galliart, representing the Orion Parent-Teacher Assoication, presented “C. R. Hanna Super Achiever” pennants on Friday, May 31 to Judy Vail’s fourth graders with B averages or above. They are Nels Chelstrom, Leslie Sandau, Lara Newman, Erin Nelson, Olivia Maciolek, Kayleigh Zurcher, Tara Lange, Tina Barth, ndrew Lestor, Joey Garrity, David Neyer, Cari Downing and Shauntia Mettlin.

50 Years Ago

June 3, 1971

The Orion Education Association honored the retiring teacher, Mrs. Helen V. Carlson, Miss Mildred Olson, Mrs. Leona Palmgren and Lland M. Meyer at the Holiday Inn in Galesburg last Thursday evening.

Announcement was made this past month of the retirement of Duane Malmen, who has been a barber in Orion for the past 44 years

Moving day began for the State Bank of Orion over the Memorial Day weekends and with the final moving of office machines and furniture on Thursday afternoon. Ribbon cutting ceremonies are set for 8:00 a.m. Friday, June 4 at the entrance of the new bank building.

The Studio “O’ Art Class of Orion will hold an art show Sunday, June 6 from 2 to 4 p.m. in the basement of the Methodist Church here. The public is welcome.

100 Years Ago

June 9, 1921

C. J, Searle and Chas. Walker of Rock Island, were in Orion Tuesday on professional business.

J. B. Peterson is attending the bankers’ convention at Chicago.

Miss Marion Magnuson spent Monday in the tri-cities

Miss Mildred Samuelson was a week end visito at the home of her sister, Mrs. Herman Peterson, near Osco.