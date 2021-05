compiled by Lisa Samuelson

Marriages

Cody Michael Bennet, Stephanie Lynn Brandenburg, both of Viola

Blake Charles Ryan Madisyn Victoria Paxson, both of Terre Haute, IN

Divorces

Brandi Sutherland from Nathan Sutherland

Jessica D. Heene from Joseph A. Heene

Jennifer Carev from Anthony Carev

Staci Marie Heiar from Zachary Lester Heiar

Alicia Ann Stewardship from Eric Michael Stewardship