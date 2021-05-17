Property Transfers

compiled by Lisa Samuelson
Real estate transfers from the Sandusky County Auditor's office.

 Jon Obrecht to Drake W. Watznaur of Taylor Ridge and Jenslyn J. McKinney of Lyndon 504 N. Stewart St $130,000.00

Corey W. Taets and Michael Taets 2824 Taets Rd, Coal Valley, IL $691,000.00

Duane M Groy county of Henry County to Doyle T. Stoner, Jr. and Glenda Stoner 605 East Second St., Kewanee $37,500.00

Josha and Tara Hooks of Orion to Bryant Grise of Orion, 1204 13th Ave, Orion $164,000.00

Russell and Diane Miller to Kayla Miller, 15456 N.1500 Ave, Geneseo, $135,000.00

Jason A. and Bernadette Gustafson to Paige Wexall, Lot 16 of the F. Samuelson’s subdivision of a part of Lots 2, 3, and 4 of Original Lot 12 in Pillsbury’s first addition to the original town of Cambridge, situated in Henry County $76,000.00

Dale K. Fillman to Schuyler Huston and Francis Huston 730 Mineral Creek Dr., Colona  $299,000.00