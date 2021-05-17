Property Transfers

compiled by Lisa Samuelson

Jon Obrecht to Drake W. Watznaur of Taylor Ridge and Jenslyn J. McKinney of Lyndon 504 N. Stewart St $130,000.00

Corey W. Taets and Michael Taets 2824 Taets Rd, Coal Valley, IL $691,000.00

Duane M Groy county of Henry County to Doyle T. Stoner, Jr. and Glenda Stoner 605 East Second St., Kewanee $37,500.00

Josha and Tara Hooks of Orion to Bryant Grise of Orion, 1204 13th Ave, Orion $164,000.00

Russell and Diane Miller to Kayla Miller, 15456 N.1500 Ave, Geneseo, $135,000.00

Jason A. and Bernadette Gustafson to Paige Wexall, Lot 16 of the F. Samuelson’s subdivision of a part of Lots 2, 3, and 4 of Original Lot 12 in Pillsbury’s first addition to the original town of Cambridge, situated in Henry County $76,000.00

Dale K. Fillman to Schuyler Huston and Francis Huston 730 Mineral Creek Dr., Colona $299,000.00