Galva Class of 21 graduates

Carol Townsend

Thirty three seniors received their diplomas Sunday afternoon in an outdoor graduation ceremony on the football field.

A moment of silence was given to Justin Lindstrom, a fellow classmate who passed away from complications from diabetes in their 5th grade year.

The following received their diplomas from school board members: John VanDeVelde and Mke Clucas: Bailey Noel Bates, Hannah Marie Bates, Riley Justin Bates, Emma Marie Bjorling, Jacqueline Marie Boyce, Caleste Marie Bricker, Daniel Gene Brock, Nelson Werner Carlson, Cal Henry Clucas, Cameron James DeVenney, Quinton Maliek Enuenwosu, Cameron Kristine Faber, Jada Nicole Leeann Gibbs, Conner Alec Goodman, Morgan Dianna Hampton, Michael Dean Hawes, Phillip Andrew Ronnie Heaton, Mackenzie Jaden Johnson, Abigail Rose Jones, Gillian Paige Jurgensen, Kathleen Elizabeth Kocan, Konner William Leo Kubiak, Tanner Cole Lain, Jody Mark Pickett, Autumn Marie Puckett, Benjamin Christopher Smith, Brooklyn Ashley Taylor, Nicholas Wayne Thomas, Everett Robert Thuline, Taylor Catherine Warner, Emma Louise Weimer, Kaden Eugene Willer, and Charles Dale Yocum III.

The class motto was: “Once a Wildcat, always a Wildcat.”

Class flower was a white and yellow daisies. Class song “Life is a Highway” by Rascal Flatts

Class officers were:

Brooklyn Taylor, President

Katie Kocan and Gillian Jurgensen, Co-Vice Presidents.

Everett Thuline, secretary

Phillip Heaton, Treasurer.

The Junior honor guards were: Taylor Burke and David Mock were the honor marshals.

Savannah Platt was the color bearer and ushers were TJ Conner, Joshua Dunn, Jacob Pierce, Tyler Piester and Jenna Suddeth.

The processional and recessional was played by John Gravitt, Jonas Porsche, Caden Rachel, Wade Rachel and Nathan Robinson

and director Joe Angelo.

The guest speaker was Samantha Hainline, a 2008 graduate of Galva High School. She played golf at Western Illinois University and graduated in 2012. She received her masters at Illinois State University.

She lives in Chicago and works for ZOLL Medical

Jerry Becker, the Galva High School Principal gave the welcome and a comments were made by Doug O’Riley, the superintendent of Galva Schools.

Kathleen Kocan, the valedictorian and Abigail Jones the salutatorian gave honor addresses.

Anyone who missed the ceremony, may go to the Galva Junior High School facebook page and watch the ceremony through Athletics on the streaming.