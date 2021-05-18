News Briefs

Geneseo Republic

Help needed for placing flags at Cemeteries

Volunteers will meet Friday May 28th to put flags on veterans' graves at 3:00 PM at North Cemetery, and at 4:00 Pm at Oakwood Cemetery.

All help is appreciated in putting up more than 1300 flags in the two cemeteries. Please contact Bob DeBoever with any questions at 309-944-6343.

Geneseo Memorial Day program

The junior High Band will begin playing at the Geneseo City Park at 9:15 AM, followed by guest speakers at 10. A pork chop lunch will be available in the park after the program. The program will be held in the Concert Hall at Geneseo High School in the event of rain. Program is sponsored by the Don Cherry VFW Post 5083, and Auxiliary.

Orion Community Blood Drive

Orion, IL - 12th Northern Mason will host a community blood drive from 5:00 pm to 7:15 pm on Wednesday, May 26 at Orion United Methodist Church, inside Activity Center on Wednesday May 26, from 5:00 PM to 7:15 PM.

To donate, please contact Marvin Whittaker at (309) 737-9231 or visit www.bloodcenter.org and use code 306 to locate the drive. You can also contact ImpactLife at 800-747-5401 to schedule your appointment time.