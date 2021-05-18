Orion summer reading program starts May 27

Mindy Carls

“The Greatest Showman” will be featured when the 2021 summer reading program begins with a movie night on Thursday, May 27, at Western District Library.

Children and youth from birth to age 18 are invited to participate in the summer reading program, “Reading Colors Your World,” which will feature the circus and the colorful lives circus troopers lead.

At the kickoff event, they will learn more about the program and pick up reading logs. Any participants dressed up like a circus performer will receive an extra raffle ticket.

If the weather permits, the movie will be outdoors in the alley behind the library. The village of Orion has agreed to close the alley.

Registration is required for all events, which include:

• 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 2 — Twisted Bokay with C.C. Skwiglz the clown, who will have an interactive program of magic and balloons. After the show, she will create a balloon for each person who stays.

• 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 9 — Wild Times Exotics will give participants a chance to see a variety of animals, possibly including chinchillas, prairie dogs, hissing cockroaches, snakes, hedgehogs, skunks and fennec foxes.

• 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 16 — Big Bang Bubbles, hosted by a bubbleologist who will use fire, bubble fog, a nearly perfect bubble cube and other tricks that will dazzle the audience while educating them with the science of bubbles.

• 6 p.m. Thursday, June 24 — LEGO creation night. Participants must be 0 to 18 years old, but adults will be welcome to watch. LEGO creations from official plans or original designs may be entered to win prizes in age divisions (0-5, 6-9, 10-13 and 14-18).

Prizes will be awarded for Best Summer Reading Theme Design, Best Kit Design and Best Original Creation.

Entries must be checked in before 4 p.m. June 24. After dropping off their entry, participants will be asked to leave. Judging will begin at 5 p.m. Participants will be allowed back in at 6 p.m. The evening will include awards and snacks.

• 6 p.m. Thursday, July 1 — Talent show. Participants from birth to 18 years old are invited to dazzle the crowd with unusual skills. They will have an opportunity to earn raffle tickets. The registration deadline for acts is Monday, June 28. Audience members also must register before the show.

• 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 7 — The finale of the summer reading program will feature color games in which participants will play games in clouds of colored powder. It is non-toxic but should not be eaten or inhaled. Participants may bring sunglasses, goggles or masks. Clothes will get messy, although the color usually washes out after one or two launderings.

Children 0 to 8 years old will play Duck, Duck, Goose and Cup by Cup. Youth from 9 to 18 will play Capture the Flag.

Summer reading prizes will be handed out.

For more information, visit westerndistrictlibrary.org to view a calendar of events and register for them.