Police News

staff writer

Henry County Sheriff's Department

-On Monday, May 10th at 10:44P.M. Henry County Deputy made a traffic stop on Il. Hwy. 78 near the Stark County Line. The driver of the vehicle, Enrique Hernandez (age 41) of Kewanee, IL., was issued notice to appear citations for operating a vehicle with no valid drivers license and operating an uninsured vehicle.

-On Wednesday, May 12th at 2:28A.M. Henry County Deputy made a traffic stop on Il. Hwy. 84 in Colona. The driver of the vehicle, Dana Just (age 66) of Silvis, IL., was issued a notice to appear citation for driving on a revoked drivers license.

-On Wednesday, May 12th at 6:24A.M. Henry County Deputy made a traffic stop on Il. Hwy. 92 northeast of Geneseo. The driver of the vehicle, Cesar Zepeda (age 24) of Kewanee, IL., was issued a notice to appear citation for a misdemeanor speed violation (88mph in a 55mph zone).

-On Wednesday, May 12th at 6:41A.M. Henry County Deputies responded to a single vehicle traffic crash on Co. Hwy. 4 south of Cambridge. No injuries reported. The driver of the vehicle, Max Matiala (age 29) of Galesburg, IL., was issued traffic citations for disobeying a stop sign and failing to reduce speed to avoid an accident. Additional citations issued for leaving the scene of an accident, failure to report accident to police authority, and operating an uninsured vehicle.

Galva Police Department

May 10

Officer was dispatched to the 400 block of SE 7th Ave for a loose dog complaint. The dog returned home.

Officer was dispatched to the 500 block of North Center Ave for a stray kitten complaint. Officer was not able to locate.

May 11

Officer was dispatched to the 300 block of SE 7th Ave for an activated audible burglar alarm. It was determined to be a false alarm.

Officer noticed the railroad crossing gates had been down and activated for several hours at the NE 6th Ave crossing. No trains were present. BNSF was contacted for repairs.

Officer spoke to a resident by telephone involving a complaint of subjects skateboarding late at night and being loud. Officer knew the subjects involved and advised them to cease.

Officer was dispatched to the 00 block of SW 4th Street for a 9-1-1 hang up call. It was determined to be an accidental mis dial.

Officer was dispatched to a residence on NW 1st Ave to remove an unwanted subject.

May 12

Officer was dispatched to the 400 block of NW 9th Street for a 9-1-1 call. It was determined to be an accidental pocket dial.

Officer was dispatched to the 200 block of NW 7th Ave for an attempted telephone scam complaint.

Officer was dispatched to the 700 block of NW 5th Ave for a property line dispute.

Officer was dispatched to the 300 block of Swank Street for a 9-1-1 hang up call. It was determined to be a young child playing with a phone.

Officer was dispatched to a 9-1-1 call that plotted in the 500 block of NW 3rd Ave. It turned out to be a medical call.

Officer was dispatched to the Galva Park District to remove a parent from a high school baseball game.

May 13

Officer was flagged down in the 400 block of NW 6th Ave in reference to a complaint involving damage to a vehicle.

Officer was dispatched to the 200 block of SE 3rd Ave for an attempted telephone scam.

Officer met with a subject at the Galva PD that was seeking assistance with locating a runaway juvenile from the Kewanee area. Officer located the juvenile and he was returned to his parents.

Officer was dispatched to the 600 block of SW 4th Street for a 9-1-1 open line call. It was determined to be an accidental pocket dial.

Officer was dispatched to the 00 block of NW 3rd Street for a loud music complaint. The resident was advised to turn it down.

May 14

Officer was dispatched to the 100 block of NE 8th Street for a loose dog complaint. The dog returned to it's residence.

Officer was notified about a 2 vehicle accident with damage only that occurred on private property. The parties had already left the area.

May 15

Officer was dispatched to the 00 block of SW 9th Ave for a loose dog complaint. Owner was located and took dog back home.

Officer was dispatched to the 500 block of North Center Ave for a stray kitten complaint.

May 16

Officer was dispatched to the 200 block of NE 7th Street for a verbal domestic dispute.

Officer was dispatched to the north edge of town for a reckless driving complaint coming towards Galva on County Highway 5. Vehicle was located, but no probable cause for a traffic stop.

Officer was dispatched to the 00 block of Chester Street for a motorist assist.

Officer was dispatched to the 00 block of SW 4th Street for a loud noise complaint.

Officer was dispatched to the 400 block of NW 1st Ave for a complaint involving juveniles throwing items at a house. The juveniles were released to their parents.

Officer was flagged down in the 200 block of Exchange Street for a motorist assist.

Geneseo Police Department

May 11, 2021 Assist Citizen- S. State Street- Officers spoke with the complainant who did not want to come to the police department of have officers respond to the scene. The complainant requested information on how to have a subject removed from their house due to previous domestics and arguments. Officers spoke with the complainant about resources available. The complainant advised officer they felt safe however just wanted information at this time.

May 12, 2021 Scam- North Russell Avenue- Officers spoke with the complainant who advised they met a subject online who sent them a check asking that the complainant cash the check ad return the money to them. The complainant took the check to the bank and learned it was a fraud. The complainant contacted the police department at this time.

May 14, 2021 Suspicious Activity- S. Oakwood Avenue- A subject contacted the police department indicating they were hiding at a location and in possession of illegal items. Officers checked the area and were unable to locate anything suspicious. This same subject has contacted the police department previously with false information. An investigation into this subjects’ identity is ongoing.

May 14, 2021 Criminal Damage to Property- City Park- The complainant reported a large amount of vandalism had occurred in the restrooms at City Park. The subject(s) had removed signs, drawn on stalls, scratch the stall doors and thrown trash about. The verbiage on the stalls was derogatory and inappropriate. This investigation is ongoing into suspects listed.

May 14, 2021 Disturbance- E. Wells Street- The complainant reported a subject had confronted them to get out of the area. The suspect has recently been suffering from a mental health episode which officers spoke with them about. At this time the subject was asked to have no further contact with the complainant.

May 14, 2021 Found articles- N. State Street- The complainant reported they had lost a wallet, presumably in the area of the Corner Store on Wolf Road. On this date a subject returned the wallet to the complainant indicating they had found the wallet in the area of 1200 East. The wallet was missing US currency. The complainant feels an unknown subject found the wallet at the Corner Store, removed the currency, then tossed the wallet out.

May 6, 2021 Disorderly Conduct- E. Ogden Ave- Officers assisted the school with a disorderly conduct complaint. This incident was handled by school officials.

May 14, 2021 Assist Citizen- North Russell Avenue- Officers assisted in locating a missing child in the area. The child was located.

May 14, 2021 Juvenile Incident- City Park- Officers responded to the area of City Park in reference to juveniles fighting in the area. Officers located the two subjects and spoke with a large group of juveniles in the area. Both juveniles involved were turned over to their parents.

May 14, 2021 Accident- South Oakwood Avenue- Officers took a report of a parking lot accident.

May 14, 2021 Driving under Suspension and Warrant- Oakwood Avenue and First Street- Officers conducted a traffic stop for driving with one headlight with a 30-year-old male subject. Upon checking it was found this subjects drivers license was suspended and there was a valid warrant for his arrest. As per current court policy this subject was released with a notice to appear in court.

May 15, 2021 Harassment – East Park Street- The complainant reported a relative of theirs was posting harassing messages on Facebook. The complainant did not want any police action at this time other than file a report.

May 16, 2021 Domestic Battery- North State St- The complainant reported their 35-year-old live-in significant other had battered them by grabbing them, pushing them and striking them in the nose with an open hand. The complainant had visible injuries. Officers attempted to locate the suspect with negative results. The information was provided to the States Attorneys Office and a warrant was issued by the Courts.

May 16, 2021 Domestic- E. Main Street – Officers responded to a domestic between a parent and child over a cell phone. Officers spoke with all parties involved and, with the parents’ permission, assisted the juvenile in going to a grandparents house for the evening.

May 17, 2021 Criminal Damage to Property- US Hwy 6- Officers took a report of graffiti having been painted on the side of a business in the area.

05/17/2021 Remove Subject- E. Ogden Avenue- The complainant reported they had a friend over to the residence when a verbal dispute occurred. The complainant requested that a notice of trespass be issued to the friend advising them not to return to the residence.

05/18/2021 Disturbance- North Spring Street- The complainant reported a subject was banging on their front door around 1:00 in the morning. Officers were able to locate the subject. The subject has recently been suffering from a mental health episode which officers spoke with them about. At this time the subject returned to their residence and advised to have no further contact with the complainant.

05/18/2021 Assist Henry County Sheriff’s Office- S. Oakwood Avenue- Officers responded to the area of South Oakwood Avenue and I-80 in reference to a vehicle being pursued by sheriff’s deputies. The driver of the vehicle was wanted for traffic violations. Officers remained in the area as the vehicle exited the interstate and traveled through streets in the area of the interstate. The suspect vehicle re-entered the interstate and left the area with sheriff’s deputies and state police in pursuit.