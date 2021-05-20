Henry County Fair Queen candidates help paint 4-H food stand

staff writer

The Henry County 4-H Foundation would like to give a special thank you to the wonderful volunteers who assisted them in painting the picnic tables at the Henry Co 4-H Food Stand as they prepare for the Henry County Fair, set for June 22-27, 2021. In the spirit of community service, these paint helpers, pictured here are, left to right: Taylor Burke, member of the Burns Boosters 4-H Club (Galva); Taylor Warner (Galva); Londen Fulks, 2019 Jr. Miss Henry County Fair (Atkinson); Sierra Brown, 2019 Miss Henry County Fair (Cambridge); Ailynn Duarte (Kewanee); and Hannah Pratt (Kewanee). The six ladies make up four queen candidates for 2021 and two reigning Queens from 2019, since there wasn’t a Henry Co Fair in 2020 due to COVID-19. They assisted 4-H Educator, Jennifer Peterson, and Kelli Patton, Henry County Fair Pageant Director, and others to make quick work of the picnic tables with a coat of barn white paint.

Paint and supplies were donated by Menards, Kewanee, and Gold Star F/S, Cambridge. Left over paint will be applied to the trim work around the fairgrounds, according to Jake Seys, President, Henry County Fair Association. “It’s a great feeling to get things in shape to welcome the community back to the Henry County Fair and the 4-H Food Stand.” said Jennifer Peterson. She looks forward to seeing the community at the fair and supporting 4-H at the food stand this summer.