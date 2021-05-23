Atkinson seats new board, revisits park pavilion

Claudia Loucks

At their meeting on May 17, Atkinson Village board members rejected a bid for construction of the pavilion and bathroom facility for Veteran’s Park, although the deadline is drawing near for completion of the entire project.

The board said “no” to a bid of $205,000 from Stitcher Construction, Erie, for the construction of the pavilion and bathroom facility. It was decided to continue to seek bids for the work and to remove the plumbing and electrical work from the scope of the project and find an alternative means to have that work done.

Previously the board approved purchasing a shelter for Veterans Park at a cost of $64,000 and spending $20,000 for the playground equipment.

The project is being paid for in part with a matching grant of $67,000 from Open Space Land Acquisition and Development (OSLAD) with the total cost of the work estimated at $137,000. The work must be complete by July 1 if the village is to receive the grant money.

In other business, the board approved a TIF application from August Junior to help pay for a new roof on his building at 111 West Main St. which houses apartments on the second floor and is the location of Crown Entertainment on the main floor.

The board agreed to pay 50 percent of the $9,000 cost of the new roof, and will pay that share in annual installments of $1,500 each over the next three years.

Board members also heard a complaint from a village resident who is concerned about ordinance violations such as tall grass and trash in yards and abandoned vehicles in yards in town.

In response, the resident was told the village does send non-compliance notices to the residents who are in violation, but cannot enforce fines until a certain amount of time has gone by.

Another discussion, although no action was taken, involved replacing the village-owned road that is the entrance to Ecology Solutions, the former Atkinson Landfill.