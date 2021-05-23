Cambridge Rotary announces Memorial Day schedule
CAMBRIDGE, Illinois—Cambridge Rotary will hold Memorial Day services Monday, May 31, 2021 at 10:00 A.M. at the Cambridge Community Hall, located at 125 N East St, Cambridge, IL 61238. Below is the program schedule:
Main Street America - Cambridge School Band
Welcome - Dave Dobbels (Cambridge Rotary Club)
Recognition of Public Officials and Community Volunteers
Pledge of Allegiance - Dave Dobbels (Cambridge Rotary Club)
Opening Prayer - John Knueppel (Pastor, First Baptist Church)
Amazing Grace - Cambridge School Band
Recognition of Veterans - David Reid Clark (Attorney, Monmouth, IL)
Closing Prayer - John Knueppel (Pastor, First Baptist Church)
Service at Veterans' Memorial Park
Star Spangled Banner - Cambridge School Band
Taps - Lucas Kessinger & Kaden Larson