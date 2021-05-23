Cambridge Rotary announces Memorial Day schedule

staff writer

CAMBRIDGE, Illinois—Cambridge Rotary will hold Memorial Day services Monday, May 31, 2021 at 10:00 A.M. at the Cambridge Community Hall, located at 125 N East St, Cambridge, IL 61238. Below is the program schedule:

Main Street America - Cambridge School Band

Welcome - Dave Dobbels (Cambridge Rotary Club)

Recognition of Public Officials and Community Volunteers

Pledge of Allegiance - Dave Dobbels (Cambridge Rotary Club)

Opening Prayer - John Knueppel (Pastor, First Baptist Church)

Amazing Grace - Cambridge School Band

Recognition of Veterans - David Reid Clark (Attorney, Monmouth, IL)

Closing Prayer - John Knueppel (Pastor, First Baptist Church)

Service at Veterans' Memorial Park

Star Spangled Banner - Cambridge School Band

Taps - Lucas Kessinger & Kaden Larson