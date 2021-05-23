Geneseo Band awards presented

Claudia Loucks

The recent All-Unit Band Festival held on the GHS football field was a celebration that included fireworks.

In addition to recognizing the students receiving awards, it was also a tribute to GHS Band Director Steve Scherer, who retired at the end of this school year.

A student receiving the 2 x 4 Award recognizes the significant achievement of being a member of both the GHS band and choir programs throughout four years of high school.

The Rookie of the Year Award, Most Valuable Sophomore and Most Dependable Junior Awards are voted on by band members of each class, respectively.

The Louis Armstrong Jazz Award is presented to the senior jazz band member who best exhibits the best qualities in jazz musicianship and improvisation.

The Alex Williams Memorial Band Award is given to a senior in memory of Alex who died in a sudden accident in July of 2018. This goes to the student who best resembles Alex’s outstanding characteristics – superior musician, committed to the band program, kind, and a friend to everyone.

-The Arion Award is given to the senior student who best demonstrates consistency in musicianship, service to the band program, community service and leadership. This award is voted on by the entire band.

The John Philip Sousa Award is given to the senior student who best demonstrates consistency in musicianship, service to the band program, community service and leadership. This recipient is chosen by the director.

Award winners:

-Sebastian Einfeldt – 2 x 4 Award.

-Hannah Vondra - 2 x 4 Award.

-Zander Ulam – Most Dependable Junior Award.

-Rachel Minnaert – 2 x 4 Award.

-Caleb Huddleston – 2 x 4 Award.

-Anna Poel – John Philip Sousa Award (tie), the Arion Award and 2 x 4 Award.

-Olivia Mosbarger – Alex Williams Memorial Band Award.

-Ava Perrigo – 2 x 4 Award.

-Mara Lowe – John Philip Sousa Award (tie).

-Tyler Belanger – Louis Armstrong Jazz Award and 2 x 4 Award.

-Olivia Diericks – Most Valuable Sophomore Award.

-Emily Kuriger – 2 x 4 Award.

-Madeline Possin – 2 x 4 Award.

-Allyson Ford – Rookie of the Year Award.